NY senator wants to award state's electoral votes by congressional district

A New York state senator is proposing legislation that would alter how the state awards its electoral votes in presidential elections.
The bill authored by state Sen. Joe Griffo, a Republican, would award two electoral votes to the presidential candidate who wins the statewide vote and one electoral vote for each of New York's congressional districts.
New York, which has 29 electoral votes, is a winner-take-all state. The presidential candidate who wins the statewide popular vote receives the state's electoral votes. In the 2020 election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden won New York. He received nearly 2 million more votes than Republican President Donald Trump. A GOP candidate hasn't won New York since Ronald Reagan in 1984.
Most states have a winner-take-all system for its electoral votes. Two states — Maine and Nebraska — award electoral votes based on the statewide count and to the winners of each congressional district. In the most recent presidential election, Trump won one of Maine's electoral votes by winning the state's 2nd Congressional District. Biden won an electoral vote in Nebraska because he captured the 2nd Congressional District in that state.
It's unlikely that the Democratic-controlled state Legislature will consider the measure, but Griffo believes it would make New York a player in the presidential election.
"Unfortunately, New York is either ignored or taken for granted as the candidates instead fight over the few winner-take-all battleground states that historically have decided who is elected president," he said. "This legislation will make New York a relevant and potential battleground state due to its Electoral College numbers and will empower all New Yorkers by making their vote for president more significant."
While that's one possible scenario, it would also give Republicans a chance to win electoral votes in a state considered a Democratic stronghold.
The presidential election results by congressional haven't been compiled yet for the 2020 race, but Trump won nine New York congressional districts in the 2016 election. If the system proposed by Griffo was in place for that election, Trump would've received nine electoral votes — just shy of the electoral votes available in Wisconsin (10), a key battleground state.
Griffo's bill also aims to prevent faithless electors from changing electoral votes to another candidate when the Electoral College meets in New York. At-large electors must cast the electoral votes for the statewide winner and electors from each congressional district must submit their ballots for the candidate who won the plurality of the vote in their district.
Under the proposal, electors who violated their pledge would be ousted and replaced by the remaining electors.
New York hasn't altered how it distributes electoral votes, but it did join the National Popular Vote Compact. By joining the compact, the state commits to awarding its electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote.
According to National Popular Vote, 15 states and the District of Columbia have enacted laws to award their electoral votes to the presidential candidates who wins the popular vote.
