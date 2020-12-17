NY senator wants to award state's electoral votes by congressional district

"Unfortunately, New York is either ignored or taken for granted as the candidates instead fight over the few winner-take-all battleground states that historically have decided who is elected president," he said. "This legislation will make New York a relevant and potential battleground state due to its Electoral College numbers and will empower all New Yorkers by making their vote for president more significant."

While that's one possible scenario, it would also give Republicans a chance to win electoral votes in a state considered a Democratic stronghold.

The presidential election results by congressional haven't been compiled yet for the 2020 race, but Trump won nine New York congressional districts in the 2016 election. If the system proposed by Griffo was in place for that election, Trump would've received nine electoral votes — just shy of the electoral votes available in Wisconsin (10), a key battleground state.

Griffo's bill also aims to prevent faithless electors from changing electoral votes to another candidate when the Electoral College meets in New York. At-large electors must cast the electoral votes for the statewide winner and electors from each congressional district must submit their ballots for the candidate who won the plurality of the vote in their district.