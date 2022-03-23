NY senators eye 15-year extension for Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor

A bill introduced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand would renew the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor for the next 15 years.

If approved by Congress and signed by the president, the legislation would reauthorize the corridor, which was designated as a national heritage area in 2000, through the 2037 fiscal year. According to the senators, Congress usually reauthorizes national heritage areas in two-year periods. The long-term extension would "preserve one of New York's most critical economic engines," they said.

By extending the corridor's authorization for 15 years, lawmakers would align it with the renewal of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission. The commission, which manages the corridor, was reauthorized for 15 years in the omnibus spending bill that was signed this month.

"From Buffalo, through Wayne County and up to Lake Champlain, the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor has helped sustain strong communities with miles of adventure and endless recreation for the millions of New York who call the Corridor home," Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said.

Schumer, D-N.Y., added: "The Erie Canal is a vital economic engine for tourism in upstate New York, not to mention one of the Empire State's greatest attractions and most impressive features. This legislation will ensure the legacy of the Erie Canal's beauty remains intact and continues to inspire the next generation."

The measure proposed by Gillibrand and Schumer would also increase the funding cap for the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor from $16 million to $18 million.

The funding cap was raised to $14 million in 2019 and again to $16 million in the omnibus bill. But the senators are seeking another increase to "ensure the corridor is adequately funded should it reach its funding cap" as Congress works on a long-term reauthorization of the national heritage area.

The corridor stretches 524 miles and passes through 23 counties, including Cayuga. It is comprised of the existing canals in New York, 57 canalway locks, and the historic alignments of the Erie Canal.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.