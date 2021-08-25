NY senators eye federal disaster aid for Cayuga County after severe flooding

New York's U.S. senators want quick action on a disaster aid for Cayuga County and other parts of upstate New York affected by flooding last week.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Wednesday asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to be prepared to approve a request from New York state for a major disaster declaration. Gov. Kathy Hochul would need to request the declaration. The final decision on whether to sign off on the request would be made by President Joe Biden.

If Biden declares a major disaster, grants would be available to state and local governments to cover the costs of emergency work and to repair damaged facilities. FEMA usually covers 75% of the eligible costs. There is also individual assistance available for people affected by the disaster. That aid could be used to repair damage to homes and property.

Before the state formally requests disaster aid, FEMA will conduct a preliminary assessment to determine whether the costs of the damage meet the threshold for a federal declaration.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through upstate New York last week. Heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in some areas, including Steuben County.