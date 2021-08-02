NY senators to seek ideas from voters at Syracuse hearing on how to improve elections

Myrie said in an interview with The Citizen that there are usually calls across the state to improve elections, but voters aren't factored into the process.

"What we decided to do is to do just that: To put the voter at the center of our hearings, hear directly from them on their experiences, their ideas and policy recommendations for the legislature to take action on so that we can increase access to the ballot and not have any restrictions to the franchise, whether explicit or implicit," he said.

The hearings could be the first step in a process to reform how elections are administered. Election boards consist of political appointees — commissioners, deputy commissioners and staff who belong to either the Democratic or Republican parties. While some boards have been praised for their efforts, others have been criticized for their lackluster election performances. The New York City Board of Elections has been a target of that criticism over the years, but the ineptitude isn't limited to downstate. The Oneida County Board of Elections came under fire after the 2020 election for its poor handling of the 22nd Congressional District race.

May, D-Syracuse, also sits on the Senate Elections Committee. She's hoping that the hearing will give legislators ideas on how to streamline the voting process.