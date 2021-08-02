 Skip to main content
NY senators to seek ideas from voters at Syracuse hearing on how to improve elections
NEW YORK STATE

NY senators to seek ideas from voters at Syracuse hearing on how to improve elections

Elections 12.JPG

In this November 2019 photo, John Barranick votes in the town of Fleming on Election Day.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

A group of state senators is seeking input from voters on how to improve election administration in New York. 

State Sens. John Mannion, Rachel May and Zellnor Myrie will co-chair a hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry's Gateway Center. The goal of the hearing, according to a news release announcing the event, is to gather testimony from voters. 

Voters can request to testify by completing the form at nysenate.gov/questionnaires/zellnor-myrie/elections-committee-witness-request-form-0

Myrie said in an interview with The Citizen that there are usually calls across the state to improve elections, but voters aren't factored into the process. 

"What we decided to do is to do just that: To put the voter at the center of our hearings, hear directly from them on their experiences, their ideas and policy recommendations for the legislature to take action on so that we can increase access to the ballot and not have any restrictions to the franchise, whether explicit or implicit," he said. 

The hearings could be the first step in a process to reform how elections are administered. Election boards consist of political appointees — commissioners, deputy commissioners and staff who belong to either the Democratic or Republican parties. While some boards have been praised for their efforts, others have been criticized for their lackluster election performances. The New York City Board of Elections has been a target of that criticism over the years, but the ineptitude isn't limited to downstate. The Oneida County Board of Elections came under fire after the 2020 election for its poor handling of the 22nd Congressional District race. 

May, D-Syracuse, also sits on the Senate Elections Committee. She's hoping that the hearing will give legislators ideas on how to streamline the voting process. 

"New York's old election laws made our elections system one of the most complicated in the country," she said. "We have made great strides for voters, but we continue to see administrative barriers to people's access to the ballot. In my district, the 2020 election cycle highlighted serious concerns about the implementation of voter registration and affidavit ballots." 

The Syracuse meeting is part of a series of hearings being held across the state. Myrie, who chairs the Senate Elections Committee, led the first hearing in Brooklyn last week. In addition to the Syracuse hearing, there will be one in Rochester this week. 

A fourth hearing will be held in Westchester County before a Sept. 21 hearing in Albany. At that hearing, the state Board of Elections, local election boards and other experts will be invited to testify. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

