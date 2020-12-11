NY should pause minimum wage hike, Senate GOP says

State Senate Republicans think New York should pause minimum wage increases scheduled to take effect on Dec. 31.
The GOP conference, led by Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, sent a letter to Gov. Andrew Cuomo requesting a halt on the pay hikes. Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, and his colleagues argue that the minimum wage increases will hurt employers, especially small businesses, that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The phased-in minimum wage increases began in 2016. There was a different schedule for large and small employers in New York City. For large employers with 11 or more workers, the minimum wage reached $15 an hour at the end of 2018. The minimum wage for small businesses with no more than 10 employees rose to $15 an hour on Dec. 31, 2019.
But the hikes are continuing to be phased in for employers on Long Island, in Westchester County and the rest of the state. On Dec. 31, the minimum wage will increase to $14 an hour on Long Island and in Westchester County. In the rest of the state, which includes upstate counties, the minimum wage will increase to $12.50 an hour, up from its current level of $11.80.
Long Island and Westchester are scheduled to increase to $15 an hour in 2021. For the rest of the state, the state budget director will determine the minimum wage increases on an annual basis until the rate reaches $15 an hour. The annual increases will be released by Oct. 1.
With the pandemic raging, the economic effects are being felt by businesses across the country. Senate Republicans cited a National Federation of Independent Businesses survey that found a vast majority of small businesses that received federal aid through the Paycheck Protection Program have exhausted their funds. One-fifth of the businesses surveyed say they will close within six months, another 19% believe they will cease operations within a year.
"The governor has the power to temporarily pause minimum wage increases and we urge him to do so until the end of the pandemic," Ortt siad. "We do not want our small businesses to make the difficult choice of laying off workers or closing their doors because this becomes the final straw during the financial fragility of the pandemic."
