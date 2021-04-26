NY State Fair is back, but it will be different

Anyone who buys beverages and food at the fair will be asked to sit while they drink and eat. There will be "ample tables and dining spaces" available, according to the governor's office.

The entertainment at the fair will include concerts. Five acts have been announced, including Dropkick Murphys, The Oak Ridge Boys and REO Speedwagon. Cuomo said the concerts must follow the guidelines for music venues, which includes limits on how many people can attend the shows.

There will be rigorous cleaning protocols for games, rides and other frequently used surfaces at the fair.

The fair will run from Aug. 20 through Labor Day, Sept. 6. This will be the first year of the fair's 18-day schedule. The fair expanded to 13 days beginning in 2017, and that continued for the next two years.

Last year, Cuomo announced that the fair would be held for an additional five days, making it one of the longest state fairs in the country. But the cancellation of the fair delayed the implementation of the 18-day run.

