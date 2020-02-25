NY State Fair ticket prices drop to lowest level in 30 years

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Admission prices at major fairs across the country continue to rise, which strains the ability of many families on ever-tighter budgets to enjoy a day together," Fair Director Troy Waffner said. "We believe all New Yorkers should be able to come to their state's fair to enjoy the many free and low-cost activities we provide while spending the money they do have to make the most of their day."

There are several promotional days planned that will allow fairgoers to attend for free or a small admission fee. The fair will have four Senior Days — Aug. 24-25 and Aug. 31-Sept. 1 — when adults ages 60 and over receive free admission. There will be a $1 admission price for women on Women's Day, which is Wednesday, Aug. 26.

On two days honoring first responders — Fire and Rescue Day on Monday, Aug. 24, and Law Enforcement Day on Monday, Aug. 31 — free admission will be offered to members of emergency services organizations, fire departments and police agencies.

The fair's Dollar Day promotion on Labor Day will continue. Admission will cost $1 on the final day of the fair, Monday, Sept. 7.