A few years after reducing ticket prices to the lowest level in 30 years, the New York State Fair will raise ticket prices and parking fees to address a revenue shortfall.

In her 2023-24 executive budget proposal, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to increase fair ticket prices from $3 to $6. The cost to park in one of the fair's lots would double, from $5 to $10.

Hochul is also seeking a 1.5% rate increase for fair vendors, sponsorships and non-fair event rates, according to her office.

A review of the fair's finances show that the state has provided more than $17 million over three years to support the fair's operations. The fair would need a projected $7.1 million if the state does not increase ticket prices, parking and other fees.

In the 2019-20 fiscal year, which covers the record-breaking fair that drew more than 1.3 million visitors in 2019, the fair's revenues (excluding state funding) were $13.5 million. The revenues included $4.9 million from concessions, $2.4 million from ticket sales and over $1 million from parking fees. Expenses totaled $13.8 million.

The recent financial troubles began when the fair was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Between the state fair and non-fair events, revenues fell by more than $10 million.

When the fair returned in 2021, ticket prices were $3 to honor the change made before the canceled 2020 fair. However, attendance was at its lowest level in 35 years. Revenues from concessions, parking and ticket sales were affected. The state provided more than $7 million to boost revenues.

The fair's attendance rose in 2022. While that helped increase concession revenue projections by more than $1 million, from $3.6 million in 2021 to $4.7 million, the increase in ticket sales was modest — less than $100,000, from $1,494,033 to $1,562,142.

Even with the proposed increase to $6 for admission, ticket prices would be cheaper than other states. The State Fair of Texas charges $15, or $25 on weekends, for general admission. Tickets cost $5 to $18 for children ages 3 to 12 — in New York, children ages 12 and under are free.

"The state fair is a showcase of the best that our state has to offer in agriculture, food and beverages and family fun, and is a critical asset to the regional economy," Jason Gough, a spokesperson for Hochul, said in a statement. "We are focused on making the Great New York State Fair even greater and sustainable for many years to come."

Hochul's budget plan also includes $14 million to support maintenance and other improvements at the fairgrounds. On opening day of the fair in 2022, she announced several projects, including the construction of a new sheep barn and goat pavilion, that are expected to be completed over the next two years.