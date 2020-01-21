NY State Fair will expand to 18 days in 2020

Even with an 18-day schedule that will take some work. The State Fair of Texas set an all-time attendance record with 2,514,637 visitors in 2019. The Minnesota State Fair also broke its all-time attendance record when it welcomed 2,126,551 guests last year.

As the fair continues to grow, Waffner said they are seeing more people from New York attending the annual event. By adding five more days, fair officials hope to attract visitors from across the Northeast.

The fair will add to its workforce to handle the workload for the 18-day event. Waffner said there were between 1,700 and 1,800 employees who worked during the 2019 fair. This year, the fair will hire 300 to 400 additional workers.

Cuomo's budget would provide additional funding and full-time staff for the fair. The executive budget plan includes $15 million for the fair's capital appropriations — a $10 million increase — and the Department of Agriculture and Markets, which oversees the fair, would hire 40 new employees.

The executive budget also includes $4.9 million to expand the fair from 13 to 18 days. While the schedule change didn't require legislative action, the state Legislature must approve the funding.