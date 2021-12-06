NY State Fair will have designated smoking areas beginning in 2022

After complaints about marijuana usage by fairgoers, the New York State Fair has changed its smoking policy in preparation for the 13-day event in 2022.

State Fair Director Troy Waffner told The Citizen on Monday that the fair will have designated smoking areas. The number of smoking areas and where they will be located is still being determined, Waffner said.

"We don't want to put them near gates and we don't want to put them near vendors," he continued. "This isn't an insult to smokers. We don't want to make them an island. But we also have to get them far enough so people who don't want to smell cigarette or marijuana smoke are not smelling it. But we'll put them all around the fairgrounds, probably out toward the edges."

The change follows the fair's announcement in September that it was reviewing its smoking policy. The policy states that smoking is not permitted in any building, picnic areas or within certain areas of the fair, including the midway, the grassy area at Chevy Court and the 9/11 and veterans memorials. However, the policy also allows smoking on the fairgrounds "in other general areas that are not prohibited by New York state law."

While there have been complaints in the past about cigarette smoke, Waffner acknowledged that the bigger issue is marijuana.

New York legalized recreational marijuana. Under state law, people ages 21 and older are allowed to smoke marijuana and can possess up to three ounces of cannabis.

Before the fair this year, officials said that marijuana smoking would be permitted in areas where tobacco smoking is allowed. But there were concerns about marijuana usage at the fair. Waffner told The Citizen in September that he agrees with those who say the fair should "do something to control the smoking of marijuana around kids and families because this is a family event."

The fair considered a few options, including a smoking ban or not making any changes to the policy. Waffner views the designated smoking areas as a fair approach.

"By creating designated smoking areas for (marijuana and tobacco), we can get it away from the midway, we can get it away from children, food courts and really address the concerns that came up last year," he said.

