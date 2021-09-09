NY State Fair will return to 13-day run in 2022

The New York State Fair's experiment with an 18-day run is over.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that the state fair will return to a 13-day lineup in 2022. Before the change to 18 days in 2020, which didn't take effect until this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair was a 13-day event for three years beginning in 2017.
The 2022 fair will run from Wednesday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Sept. 5.
"Returning to a 13-day schedule next year ensures that fairgoers can once again experience all of their favorite shows, exhibits, vendors and attractions around the New York State Fair while also supporting greater coordination with our county and youth fairs," Hochul said in a statement. "This will provide an increased economic benefit to more communities and encourage New Yorkers to experience the best of agriculture and entertainment across the state."
It was Hochul's predecessor, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who expanded the fair's schedule as part of a goal to make it the top state fair in the country. The decision was made months after the conclusion of the 2019 state fair, which set an all-time attendance record with more than 1.3 million visitors in 13 days.
The change made the state fair one of the longest in the country. The Texas State Fair, which typically draws more visitors than any other state fair, is a 24-day event.
Over 18 days this year, the New York State Fair drew 798,095 visitors — its lowest total attendance since 1985 and the lowest average daily attendance in 80 years.
By reverting back to a 13-day lineup, Hochul is prioritizing collaboration over the pursuit of a lofty attendance mark. One of the complaints about the 18-day schedule is that it overlapped with some county fairs, namely the Erie County Fair in western New York. Some vendors were still at the Erie County Fair when the state fair began on Aug. 20. The Erie County Fair ended on Aug. 22.
A few fair vendors praised Hochul's decision. Grazi Zazzara, owner of Syracuse-based Paradise Companies which operates Villa Pizze Fritte and other stands, believes the fair is "at its greatest when it's 13 days long."
"I'm happy to see the new administration putting quality over quantity," Zazzara said. "It will be better for everyone and the fair will still be the state's biggest and best summer festival."
State Fair Director Troy Waffner also welcomes the change.
"I am proud of our accomplishments for the 2021 fair, which successfully brought back family fun, traditions, and the connections we had all missed during 2020," Waffner said. "With this return to a 13-day fair, we will have additional capacity to boost programming for fairgoers and support our vendors, who are the backbone of our fair."
In addition to going back to a 13-day fair, Hochul has directed a review to "assess support, growth and revitalization opportunities for all fairs." The review will also cover the state fair's smoking policy.
Smoking is permitted in most areas of the fairgrounds. However, it is banned in buildings and some of the family-friendly areas of the fair, such as the midway, Kiddieland and State Park at the Fair.
