NY State Fair will return to 13-day run in 2022

The change made the state fair one of the longest in the country. The Texas State Fair, which typically draws more visitors than any other state fair, is a 24-day event.

Over 18 days this year, the New York State Fair drew 798,095 visitors — its lowest total attendance since 1985 and the lowest average daily attendance in 80 years.

By reverting back to a 13-day lineup, Hochul is prioritizing collaboration over the pursuit of a lofty attendance mark. One of the complaints about the 18-day schedule is that it overlapped with some county fairs, namely the Erie County Fair in western New York. Some vendors were still at the Erie County Fair when the state fair began on Aug. 20. The Erie County Fair ended on Aug. 22.

A few fair vendors praised Hochul's decision. Grazi Zazzara, owner of Syracuse-based Paradise Companies which operates Villa Pizze Fritte and other stands, believes the fair is "at its greatest when it's 13 days long."

"I'm happy to see the new administration putting quality over quantity," Zazzara said. "It will be better for everyone and the fair will still be the state's biggest and best summer festival."

State Fair Director Troy Waffner also welcomes the change.