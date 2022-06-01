NY state gas tax holiday begins; will Cayuga County follow?

A state gas tax holiday took effect on Wednesday as prices at the pump approach $5 per gallon in New York.

With the suspension of the motor fuel excise tax, state sales tax and metropolitan commuter transportation district sales tax on motor fuel and diesel, motorists could save at least 16 cents per gallon. There could be more savings if counties opt to cap sales tax on gasoline

As of Wednesday, 25 counties, including Onondaga, Oswego, Seneca and Wayne, have adopted caps. In Seneca and Wayne counties, taxes will only apply to the first $2 per gallon of gas and diesel. In Onondaga and Oswego counties, it's a $3 cap.

According to AAA, the average gas price in New York is $4.934 per gallon, which is 26 cents above the national average ($4.671).

Gov. Kathy Hochul said the increase in gas prices hurts working families and small businesses the most. The gas tax holiday will be in effect through the end of the year.

"By suspending certain fuel taxes for the next seven months, New York is providing some $609 million in direct relief to New Yorkers — a critical lifeline for those who need it most," she continued.

While Cayuga County's neighbors have taken action to lower gas prices, county leaders have yet to decide whether to implement a similar cap.

Cayuga County Legislature Chairman David Gould told The Citizen on Wednesday that there have been discussions about a sales tax cap that could provide additional savings, but nothing has been decided. He expects it will be discussed further in committee and at the full Legislature meeting later this month.

Gas prices in Cayuga County remain above the national average but are below the statewide mark. AAA reports that the average gas price in Cayuga County is $4.864 per gallon, one cent more than Onondaga ($4.854).

