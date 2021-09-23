NY state hospital security officers file lawsuit challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A group of security officers at state-run hospitals has filed a federal lawsuit challenging New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
The nine plaintiffs claim the mandate requiring hospital staff in New York to get vaccinated coerces employees "into accepting unwanted medical care in violation of their constitutional right to equal protection, privacy, bodily autonomy, personal liberty, and due process."
Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the mandate for patient-facing employees at state-run hospitals in July. One month later, he added all employees in medical facilities, including private and public nursing homes and hospitals, to the requirement.
With their lawsuit, the employees are asking a federal judge in the Northern District of New York to declare the vaccine mandate unconstitutional and to issue a temporary restraining order, preliminary injunction and permanent injunction preventing the state from enforcing the requirement.
Six of the employees work as security officers at SUNY Downstate Health Sciences in Brooklyn. Two are employed at Stony Brook University, while another is a security officer at the New York State Veterans Home in Westchester County.
The employees are members of the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, a union that primarily represents correction officers in state prisons. But the union's membership also includes security officers who work at state-run hospitals.
In a memo obtained by The Citizen, NYSCOPBA's executive board informed its members that it received updated guidance from the state regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Some state employees are required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, while others, namely those who work in hospitals, must get vaccinated or they will lose their jobs.
NYSCOPBA's leadership writes in its memo that the guidance for one mandate excludes a testing option and offers "little to no exemptions." There is an incentive offered to get vaccinated, the union reveals, but the bonus is "contingent upon a percentage of the workforce being vaccinated."
"Simply put, it's a slap in the face to our members who were hailed as heroes just a few short months ago, and now the state has cast them aside," the union's executive board wrote. "With that, our team of attorneys have built a case and we have filed a lawsuit to fight back against this mandate."
It is the latest federal lawsuit challenging New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandates. A group of 17 health care workers wants to prevent the mandate from being enforced without a religious exemption. A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the state from taking action against those who refuse the vaccine on religious grounds. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the state will fight the lawsuit.
