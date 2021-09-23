NY state hospital security officers file lawsuit challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandate

In a memo obtained by The Citizen, NYSCOPBA's executive board informed its members that it received updated guidance from the state regarding the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Some state employees are required to get vaccinated or submit to weekly testing, while others, namely those who work in hospitals, must get vaccinated or they will lose their jobs.

NYSCOPBA's leadership writes in its memo that the guidance for one mandate excludes a testing option and offers "little to no exemptions." There is an incentive offered to get vaccinated, the union reveals, but the bonus is "contingent upon a percentage of the workforce being vaccinated."

"Simply put, it's a slap in the face to our members who were hailed as heroes just a few short months ago, and now the state has cast them aside," the union's executive board wrote. "With that, our team of attorneys have built a case and we have filed a lawsuit to fight back against this mandate."

It is the latest federal lawsuit challenging New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandates. A group of 17 health care workers wants to prevent the mandate from being enforced without a religious exemption. A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order that blocks the state from taking action against those who refuse the vaccine on religious grounds. Gov. Kathy Hochul has said the state will fight the lawsuit.

