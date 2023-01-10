NY State of the State 2023: Hochul eyes cigarette tax hike

Gov. Kathy Hochul is targeting tobacco in her State of the State agenda this year.

Hochul wants to increase the tax on a pack of cigarettes by $1, from $4.35 to $5.35. If the proposal is adopted, New York would have the highest cigarette tax among states and the District of Columbia. D.C.'s tax is currently the highest at $4.50 per pack.

The proposed tax hike is part of package that aims to address tobacco use, particularly among young people. Hochul also wants to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in New York. The state already prohibits the sale of flavored vaping products.

"These actions are projected to reduce the number of young people smoking cigarettes by 9%, prevent 22,000 youths from becoming adult smokers and prevent premature deaths caused by smoking," Hochul's office wrote in the State of the State booklet released Tuesday.

California adopted a ban on flavored tobacco products and faced a lawsuit from R.J. Reynolds, a tobacco company. But the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the law to be enforced.

Hochul's proposals aim to prevent deaths linked to tobacco use. The state projects that 280,000 young New Yorkers will die prematurely due to smoking. More than 28,000 adults in New York die annually because of tobacco use.

Outside of the state Legislature, there is support for Hochul's plan. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in New York tweeted that it "strongly supports" the governor's plan to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products and raise the cigarette tax.

Both proposals will likely be part of state budget negotiations. Hochul will release her budget proposal later this month and legislators will work to finalize the 2023-24 budget before the new fiscal year begins in April.