 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
NEW YORK STATE

NY State of the State 2023: Hochul eyes cigarette tax hike

  • 0
NYC Smoking

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2011 file photo a pedestrian smokes in the pedestrian plaza near Times Square in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

 Frank Franklin II

Gov. Kathy Hochul is targeting tobacco in her State of the State agenda this year. 

Hochul wants to increase the tax on a pack of cigarettes by $1, from $4.35 to $5.35. If the proposal is adopted, New York would have the highest cigarette tax among states and the District of Columbia. D.C.'s tax is currently the highest at $4.50 per pack. 

The proposed tax hike is part of package that aims to address tobacco use, particularly among young people. Hochul also wants to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in New York. The state already prohibits the sale of flavored vaping products. 

"These actions are projected to reduce the number of young people smoking cigarettes by 9%, prevent 22,000 youths from becoming adult smokers and prevent premature deaths caused by smoking," Hochul's office wrote in the State of the State booklet released Tuesday. 

People are also reading…

California adopted a ban on flavored tobacco products and faced a lawsuit from R.J. Reynolds, a tobacco company. But the U.S. Supreme Court allowed the law to be enforced

Hochul's proposals aim to prevent deaths linked to tobacco use. The state projects that 280,000 young New Yorkers will die prematurely due to smoking. More than 28,000 adults in New York die annually because of tobacco use. 

Outside of the state Legislature, there is support for Hochul's plan. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network in New York tweeted that it "strongly supports" the governor's plan to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products and raise the cigarette tax. 

Both proposals will likely be part of state budget negotiations. Hochul will release her budget proposal later this month and legislators will work to finalize the 2023-24 budget before the new fiscal year begins in April. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Students bake thousands of loaves of bread, line them up to break Guinness World Record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News