Despite record attendance at New York state parks in 2022, visitation at one site in Cayuga County reached a 20-year low.

The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation reported nearly 79.5 million visits at its parks, historic sites, campgrounds and trails last year. The previous high was 78.4 million in 2021.

State park attendance has been on an upward trajectory over the last 20 years. In 2003, there were more than 52.6 million visits logged at parks and other sites. For seven years in a row, attendance has topped 70 million. Niagara Falls (9.4 million visits) and Jones Beach (8.5 million) are among the most-visited state parks.

"State Parks is grateful to those who have returned and to those who are discovering what all the state parks and historic sites have to offer," said Erik Kulleseid, commissioner of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

As attendance surges elsewhere, Fair Haven Beach State Park — the largest state park in Cayuga County — has reported declining visitation, especially in the last two years. Fair Haven had 217,179 visits in 2022, its lowest level since 2003.

After the park had 290,498 visitors in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance dropped to 231,762 in 2021. Ten years ago, the park had 311,403 visits.

At the two other state parks in Cayuga County, attendance was steady or increased compared to the prior year. Fillmore Glen State Park had 110,576 visitors, down from 112,345 in 2021. Visitation at Long Point State Park increased from 59,312 in 2021 to 63,264 last year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul highlighted several parks-related measures in her 2023-24 state budget proposal, including $200 million for capital projects at state parks. She also touted the benefits of the $4.2 billion environmental bond act, which will also help the parks.

"From Niagara Falls to Bear Mountain to Jones Beach, New York's state parks offer residents and visitors the opportunity to reconnect with the environment, breathe in the fresh air and find solace in their natural surroundings," Hochul said.