NY State Police aims to have more female troopers

The New York State Police is striving to have more female troopers by the end of the decade.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that the state's lead law enforcement agency is joining more than 150 police departments in signing the 30x30 Pledge, an effort affiliated with the New York University School of Law's Policing Project and the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.

By signing the 30x30 Pledge, the state police aims to raise the percentage of female recruits to 30% by 2030. It also agrees to have bias-free policies, an inclusive culture, and promote equitable hiring.

As of Wednesday, 11.6% of state troopers are women.

Hochul noted that women played a role in the establishment of the state police more than 100 years ago. Katherine Mayo and Moyca Newell advocated for a state police force after one of Newell's workers was murdered in Westchester County. The state police was created four years later, in 1917. Fifty-seven years later, the first four women troopers graduated from the New York State Police Academy.

"Police work is about public service, and law enforcement agencies are more effective when they have strong connections and reflect the diversity of the communities they serve," Hochul said.

The state police signed the 30x30 Pledge as it launches a campaign to encourage prospective recruits to register for the entrance exam. According to Hochul's office, the agency redesigned its recruitment program to reach women and minority candidates.

One significant change the agency made: For the first time, the exam is available in a digital format. The exam can be taken at 54 testing centers in New York and more than 250 locations in the U.S.

The deadline to register for the exam is April 10. More information can be found at joinstatepolice.ny.gov.

"The future success of our agency will rest on our ability to attract the most talented and diverse group of candidates possible to become New York state troopers," said Kevin Bruen, state police superintendent. "We are proud to stand alongside the dozens of other law enforcement agencies that have made a commitment to the 30x30 initiative."

