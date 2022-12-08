NY state police officers union urges Hochul to sign retirement reform bill

The police officers who protect New York public universities and state parks want the same retirement plan as state troopers and nearly all local law enforcement officers.

A bill that has been delivered to Gov. Kathy Hochul would allow members of the New York State Agency Police Services Unit — state environmental conservation officers, forest rangers, park police and university police officers — to retire after 20 years of service, instead of 25, and receive a pension equal to 50% of their final average salary.

The officers would have 1.66% of their final average salary added to their pension for every year they work after the 20-year mark, with a cap at 32 years of service. Under the proposal, an officer who works for 32 years would get a pension that's nearly 70% of their final average salary.

The Police Benevolent Association of New York State, which represents more than 1,100 officers that are part of the New York State Agency Police Services Unit, panned the existing 25-year retirement plan for its members.

"We lose too many experienced officers to agencies that offer a 20-year retirement as opposed to the outdated 25-year retirement we currently work under," said James McCartney, president of the PBA of New York State.

The union launched an online petition to encourage Hochul to sign the legislation. As of Thursday, it had more than 3,000 signatures.

A spokesman for Hochul said she is reviewing the bill.

This is the latest attempt to change the retirement plan for state police officers. Hochul vetoed a similar bill that the state Legislature passed in 2021. In her veto message, she said that "any change in the retirements like the ones in these bills should first be negotiated through the collective bargaining process before legislation is introduced."

McCartney thinks a 20-year retirement would also help the state meet one of Hochul's goals — to have women make up 30% of state police recruit classes by 2030 — and allow agencies to diversify their staffs.

"Our members have the training, skillset and temperament that so many other police agencies seek, and they are poaching our members — particularly our diverse officers," he said. "This makes it exceedingly difficult to serve the multicultural communities that visit our state parks and historical sites and comprise our state university campuses."