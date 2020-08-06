NY teachers, school staff split on returning for in-person classes, union survey finds

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Half of school employees are hesitant or do not want to return for in-person classes this fall, according to a survey of more than 1,100 New York State United Teachers members outside of New York City.

The results of the survey released by the teachers union on Thursday highlight the concern that some teachers have about resuming classroom instruction in September. School buildings closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and shifted to distance learning, which most NYSUT members (57%) found at least somewhat effective for students. But a vast majority of teachers (86%) said the virtual learning sessions didn't work as well as in-person classes.

A supermajority of NYSUT members (81%) said that the health and safety of staff and students should be the determining factor in reopening schools.

"We know there are some districts that developed plans by listening to the concerns of educators and others who developed flawed plans that ignore legitimate health and safety needs," NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said. "At the end of the day, educators, students and parents must be able to trust the decisions made. Simply put: We must continue using the time between now and September to get this right for each community together."