NY teachers union: Close schools in counties with confirmed coronavirus cases

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in New York, the top teachers union in the state wants schools to close to protect faculty, staff and students.

New York State United Teachers on Friday called for state and local officials to "take decisive action" and close schools in counties where there are confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

There are 421 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, according to the state Department of Health. The cases have been reported in 13 counties and New York City.

Schools in at least seven New York counties will be closed for an extended period. In the Mohawk Valley, public schools in Herkimer and Oneida counties will be closed until April 14.

One person in Herkimer County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Some counties that have closed don't have any confirmed cases of the virus.

"As schools close, local school district officials must remain in close contact with not only educators, but also appropriate social service agencies and other organizations that know best how to provide education, free meals, mental health services and other critical resources that many children in every corner of the state need during a shutdown period," NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said.