NY teachers union: Close schools in counties with confirmed coronavirus cases

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in New York, the top teachers union in the state wants schools to close to protect faculty, staff and students.
New York State United Teachers on Friday called for state and local officials to "take decisive action" and close schools in counties where there are confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.
There are 421 confirmed coronavirus cases in New York, according to the state Department of Health. The cases have been reported in 13 counties and New York City.
Schools in at least seven New York counties will be closed for an extended period. In the Mohawk Valley, public schools in Herkimer and Oneida counties will be closed until April 14.
One person in Herkimer County has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Some counties that have closed don't have any confirmed cases of the virus.
"As schools close, local school district officials must remain in close contact with not only educators, but also appropriate social service agencies and other organizations that know best how to provide education, free meals, mental health services and other critical resources that many children in every corner of the state need during a shutdown period," NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said.
He continued, "All of these resources — from learning materials to food — must be provided in an equitable way that meets the needs of every student in a school district regardless of their age, economic status and where they live. We will continue to stay in contact with officials at every level to ensure our children receive everything they need during this time."
There have been calls for New York state to close schools statewide. Other states have closed schools, including Michigan and Ohio. On Friday, Pennsylvania announced it would close schools for two weeks.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly said that he doesn't want to order statewide school closures. The state's policy is that if a student tests positive for coronavirus, the school will be closed for at least 24 hours.
Cuomo issued an executive order that waives the requirement that schools be in session for 180 days. Schools usually need to meet that mandate in order to be eligible for state aid.
While waiving the 180-day requirement will help local school districts that either opt to close or are required to close because of a coronavirus diagnosis, Cuomo said Friday that the mass closings of schools "is not without consequence."
"Schools also run food programs for many students," he said. "You close schools, now what do you do with those children who are home all day? You close schools, you now have parents who can't go to work. It's not that easy."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.