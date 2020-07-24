NY teachers union endorses Balter for Congress, four others in Cayuga County-area races

New York State United Teachers is backing a handful of candidates in Cayuga County-area elections, including Democratic challenger Dana Balter for the 24th Congressional District seat.
The union announced its federal and state endorsements last week. Balter, D-Syracuse, had NYSUT's endorsement in her first run for Congress two years ago.
She is challenging U.S. Rep. John Katko, a Republican who is seeking a fourth term representing the 24th district. The district includes all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties, plus the western portion of Oswego County.
NYSUT also weighed in on four of Cayuga County's state legislative races, including three open seats.
The union already publicized its support for John Mannion in the 50th state Senate District race. Mannion, a Democrat, is an Advanced Placement biology teacher at West Genesee High School in Camillus. Mannion and Republican candidate Angi Renna are vying for the seat vacated by Bob Antonacci, who resigned at the end of 2019 after being elected to be a state Supreme Court judge.
In the 51st state Senate District race, NYSUT endorsed Democrat Jim Barber over Republican nominee Peter Oberacker. Andy Pallotta, the union's president, thinks Barber "can be a true champion for our members" if he's elected to the Senate.
Barber, who is a former school board member in Middleburgh, is also the brother of three teachers. He shared the story of his father not being able to finish college due to World War II. Later in his life, his father was recognized by the State University of New York Board of Trustees for his service on the board at SUNY Cobleskill. Barber said that award was more meaningful to him than agriculture-related accolades he received.
"I feel similarly about receiving this endorsement from NYSUT," he added.
After not endorsing in the 54th state Senate District race in 2018, NYSUT is supporting state Sen. Pam Helming for reelection. Helming, R-Canandaigua, will be one of the more senior members of the Senate GOP conference after several retirements this year.
While the union didn't endorse in the 130th Assembly District contest, it sided with Democratic candidate Dia Carabajal over Republican nominee John Lemondes in the 126th district race.
Carabajal, like Mannion, is an educator. She teaches computer science and mathematics at Cayuga Community College. Early in her career, she was a math teacher at Auburn High School.
"This endorsement from my peers is very meaningful," Carabajal, D-Auburn, said. "I began my political career as a member of the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education. In Albany, I will be a voice for educators, administrators, parents and students in the 126th."
