NY teachers union endorses Balter for Congress, four others in Cayuga County-area races

In the 51st state Senate District race, NYSUT endorsed Democrat Jim Barber over Republican nominee Peter Oberacker. Andy Pallotta, the union's president, thinks Barber "can be a true champion for our members" if he's elected to the Senate.

Barber, who is a former school board member in Middleburgh, is also the brother of three teachers. He shared the story of his father not being able to finish college due to World War II. Later in his life, his father was recognized by the State University of New York Board of Trustees for his service on the board at SUNY Cobleskill. Barber said that award was more meaningful to him than agriculture-related accolades he received.

"I feel similarly about receiving this endorsement from NYSUT," he added.

After not endorsing in the 54th state Senate District race in 2018, NYSUT is supporting state Sen. Pam Helming for reelection. Helming, R-Canandaigua, will be one of the more senior members of the Senate GOP conference after several retirements this year.

While the union didn't endorse in the 130th Assembly District contest, it sided with Democratic candidate Dia Carabajal over Republican nominee John Lemondes in the 126th district race.