NY teachers union says 'no' to any COVID-19 vaccine mandates

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo encourages school districts to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing, the state teachers union announced its opposition to vaccine mandates.

New York State United Teachers said Monday that it does not support mandating its members to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The union released the statement shortly after Cuomo's briefing.

During the presentation, Cuomo offered his opinion that school districts should adopt the state's approach and require teachers to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing if they are in a high-risk area defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I think they should say that today to the teachers in this current situation," Cuomo said.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the country and in New York, especially among unvaccinated people. While there have been a low number of cases among vaccinated individuals — so-called "breakthrough" cases — a vast majority of the new cases are unvaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For the week of July 19, unvaccinated New Yorkers were infected at a rate of 17 cases per 100,000 people. Among vaccinated residents, the rate was 4 new cases per 100,000 people.