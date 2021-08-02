 Skip to main content
NY teachers union says 'no' to any COVID-19 vaccine mandates
COVID-19

Vaccine Clinic 4.JPG

Cayuga County Health Department holds a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Scipio Fire Department.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo encourages school districts to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing, the state teachers union announced its opposition to vaccine mandates. 

New York State United Teachers said Monday that it does not support mandating its members to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The union released the statement shortly after Cuomo's briefing. 

During the presentation, Cuomo offered his opinion that school districts should adopt the state's approach and require teachers to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing if they are in a high-risk area defined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

"I think they should say that today to the teachers in this current situation," Cuomo said.

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise across the country and in New York, especially among unvaccinated people. While there have been a low number of cases among vaccinated individuals — so-called "breakthrough" cases — a vast majority of the new cases are unvaccinated. 

For the week of July 19, unvaccinated New Yorkers were infected at a rate of 17 cases per 100,000 people. Among vaccinated residents, the rate was 4 new cases per 100,000 people. 

The spike in cases has led to a new push to get more New Yorkers vaccinated. Cuomo announced last week that state workers will be required to either get the vaccine or be tested weekly. He repeated his call on Monday that private businesses require vaccinations for entry. 

But the teachers union isn't on board with any plan that involves a vaccine mandate. 

"We have advocated since the beginning of the year that any educator who wants a vaccine should have easy access to one," the union said. "We would support local efforts to encourage more vaccinations, such as through programs that require that those who are not vaccinated get tested on a regular basis. But it's critical that districts come up with plans to make testing available on-site and at no cost." 

The debate over vaccine mandates is happening as educators and districts prepare for schools to reopen in September. It's expected that many schools will return to a normal five-day schedule with in-person classes. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made comments about the recent spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in New York state during a press conference held Monday in New York City.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

