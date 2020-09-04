NY teachers union wants counties to mandate masks in schools

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If New York won't require masks to be worn at all times in schools, a teachers union thinks counties should take action.

New York State United Teachers wants county governments to mandate masks in schools. The request follows action taken in Orange County to require masks while in school buildings.

The union urged the state Department of Health to update its guidance and require masks to be worn at all times in schools. Scheduled breaks to remove the masks would be allowed. Masks wouldn't be mandated during meals and there would be an exception if a student or staff member can't wear a mask due to medical reasons.

Last week, NYSUT held a conference call featuring a pair of teachers and medical experts. Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, agreed that masks should be worn in classrooms.

The masks, she said, create a barrier that can prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Wearing a mask at all times provides that additional layer of protection to people around you," Shaw said. "Masks should be required for school entry."