NY teachers union wants counties to mandate masks in schools

If New York won't require masks to be worn at all times in schools, a teachers union thinks counties should take action.
New York State United Teachers wants county governments to mandate masks in schools. The request follows action taken in Orange County to require masks while in school buildings.
The union urged the state Department of Health to update its guidance and require masks to be worn at all times in schools. Scheduled breaks to remove the masks would be allowed. Masks wouldn't be mandated during meals and there would be an exception if a student or staff member can't wear a mask due to medical reasons.
Last week, NYSUT held a conference call featuring a pair of teachers and medical experts. Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, agreed that masks should be worn in classrooms.
The masks, she said, create a barrier that can prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Wearing a mask at all times provides that additional layer of protection to people around you," Shaw said. "Masks should be required for school entry."
Under the current guidance, masks could be removed if social distancing is maintained. This has led to concerns that students and teachers could contract COVID-19 without a mask mandate in effect.
Some school districts are requiring masks to be worn at all times, but others aren't.
"Orange County is taking a lead role in helping address the reservations that exist regarding reopening school buildings," said Andy Pallotta, president of New York State United Teachers. "We believe other county leaders should follow suit and address the concerns we're still hearing from educators and parents."
