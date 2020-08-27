NY teachers union wants mask mandate in schools

Vanyo and her colleagues believe the policy is unsafe, but their district doesn't intend to change its mask rules.

"If students are unmasked in our classrooms, we can't move around and help them on an individual basis," Vanyo said. "We can't access our smartboards and other technologies that we typically use to make our lessons more engaging."

Brandon Johnson, a teacher in the Horseheads school district, said they will have a similar mask policy. Without a mandate, he thinks it will negate New York's efforts to lower the infection rate after the worst outbreak in the country in March and April.

For Johnson, there are other factors to consider. His wife is also a teacher in the Horseheads district. The couple's children go to schools in the district.

"It's extremely important to us that one, we protect all the students in the classroom and also that we protect our own kids and that we don't make our own children unwitting spreaders of this disease," he said. "As a parent, it is extremely important to me that our district change to a mask-all-the-time policy."

NYSUT's position is backed by medical professionals. Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, believes masks should be used in classrooms.