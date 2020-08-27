NY teachers union wants mask mandate in schools

New York is recommending masks to be worn in schools when social distancing can't be maintained, but the state's influential teachers union believes that face coverings should be mandated.
New York State United Teachers is calling on the state Department of Health to update its guidance for reopening schools and require masks to be worn at all times, with a few exceptions. Students, teachers and staff could remove masks during scheduled breaks, while eating meals and for medical reasons.
The union's request is in response to several school district reopening plans that allow students to remove masks if they can maintain social distancing. Educators are concerned that could put them and their students at risk of contracting COVID-19.
With inconsistent school mask policies across the state, NYSUT believes the health department needs to provide updated guidance.
"We must be driven by what is the best and latest science," said Andy Pallotta, NYSUT's president. "There is no room for ambiguity and there is no room for shortcuts or politics. This is about safety."
On a videoconference with reporters, two teachers argued for a mask mandate. Diane Vanyo, who is president of the Argyle Teachers Association in Washington County, said her district is requiring "masks on the move," meaning that students must wear face coverings when they can't maintain social distancing.
Vanyo and her colleagues believe the policy is unsafe, but their district doesn't intend to change its mask rules.
"If students are unmasked in our classrooms, we can't move around and help them on an individual basis," Vanyo said. "We can't access our smartboards and other technologies that we typically use to make our lessons more engaging."
Brandon Johnson, a teacher in the Horseheads school district, said they will have a similar mask policy. Without a mandate, he thinks it will negate New York's efforts to lower the infection rate after the worst outbreak in the country in March and April.
For Johnson, there are other factors to consider. His wife is also a teacher in the Horseheads district. The couple's children go to schools in the district.
"It's extremely important to us that one, we protect all the students in the classroom and also that we protect our own kids and that we don't make our own children unwitting spreaders of this disease," he said. "As a parent, it is extremely important to me that our district change to a mask-all-the-time policy."
NYSUT's position is backed by medical professionals. Dr. Jana Shaw, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, believes masks should be used in classrooms.
She thinks that masks should be treated like vaccinations. Students can't attend New York schools unless they are vaccinated.
There are concerns about students, especially younger children, abiding by the mask mandate if it's imposed by the state Department of Health. Shaw advised that schools schedule mask breaks so students and teachers can take off their masks for a short period.
But aside from the breaks, Shaw said the masks are important because it's a barrier to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"Wearing a mask at all times provides that additional layer of protection to people around you," she said. "Masks should be required for school entry."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
