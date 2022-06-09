NY Thruway begins $84M project to upgrade I-90 in Onondaga County

The state Thruway Authority has started a multi-year $84.2 million project that will upgrade a five-mile stretch of Interstate 90 in Onondaga County.

Harrison & Burrowes Bridge Constructors, of Glenmont, was awarded the contract for the extensive project that includes the reconstruction of the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Thruway between exits 37 (Syracuse/Liverpool/Electronics Parkway) and 39 (Syracuse/Fulton/Interstate 690).

Two bridges — the Onondaga Lake Outlet bridge and the Onondaga Parkway bridge — that pass over the Thruway will be rehabilitated. The CSX Railroad bridge over I-90 will be replaced.

Other improvements include the reconstruction of the exit 39 ramp, pavement repairs at exit 38, wider shoulders, new guiderails, new signage and reflective line striping. There will be drainage improvements and the installation of a "living snow fence."

The project will be completed in fall 2023.

"This infrastructure investment project on the Thruway in Onondaga County addresses aging infrastructure and further enhances the safety and reliability of our transportation system in New York state," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Investing in infrastructure projects is essential to maintaining a modern and efficient roadway that connects our communities and transportation networks across the state."

The project requires lane shifts, which have already taken effect. All traffic has been moved to the westbound side of the Thruway to allow for construction on the eastbound lanes. In the fall, traffic will return to the original configuration.

Next spring, the westbound lanes will be reconstructed. Traffic will move to the eastbound side of the Thruway.

Matthew Driscoll, the executive director of the Thruway Authority, highlighted the reinvestment of toll revenue to fund infrastructure projects like the upgrades along the Thruway in Onondaga County.

"With approximately 35,000 vehicles traveling on the section of Thruway daily, these improvements support New York's economy and keeps goods and services moving efficiently across the state," he said.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.