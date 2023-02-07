The Thruway Authority's top official faced more questions about newly constructed rest stops than his agency's proposed toll hike at the state Legislature's first hearing on Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget proposal.

Frank Hoare, interim executive director of the Thruway Authority, defended the rest stops and the operator, Ireland-based Applegreen, during his testimony on Monday. After closing 10 service areas for reconstruction in July 2021, the first three rebuilt stops — Chittenango, Indian Castle and Junius Ponds — reopened last year. Hoare said seven others will be open by Memorial Day weekend.

The $450 million rest stop reconstruction project is being paid for with private dollars, not state tax or toll revenue. Applegreen was awarded a 33-year contract to rebuild 23 of the 27 rest stops and operate the service areas. In return, the Thruway Authority will receive a percentage of the gross sales at the service areas.

State Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, inquired about the timeline of the project. When the first batch of service areas closed in 2021, it was expected that they would reopen in early 2022. But that was not the case.

Hoare repeated what was reported last year — that the project has been affected by delays due to COVID-19, supply chain challenges and the war in Ukraine. Depending on the location, he said the reconstruction of the rest stops is eight to 10 months behind schedule. The construction work on all of the service areas is expected to be completed by late spring 2025.

"I can assure you my predecessor (former Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll) was very involved in staying on top of the project and pushing them along and now we are in the process to try and accelerate that and make up some of that time," said Hoare, who became interim executive director in December after Driscoll retired.

Assemblyman Josh Jensen, a Rochester-area Republican, panned the maintenance at Indian Castle, which reopened in August 2022. He said a toilet in the men's room at the rest stop has been unavailable for weeks and one of the two family restrooms has been closed for two months. Hoare was unaware of those issues but acknowledged that the Thruway Authority is responsible for overseeing operations at the service areas. He explained that the operator, Applegreen, has a "contractual obligation to us to take care of that and if (they) don't, then there is going to be penalties."

A few legislators questioned the size of the rest stops, echoing a criticism levied by many motorists who believe that the new facilities are too small, especially when there are larger crowds during peak travel times.

Assemblyman Michael Norris, a Lockport Republican, told Hoare that he does not think the design of the rest stops is sufficient. There is limited space for people to sit and eat their food, he said, and the restrooms are small.

Hoare countered by explaining how the sizes of the rest stops were determined using historical data. The service areas will range in size from 3,896 square feet (the smallest) to 20,145 square feet (the largest). The three rest stops that have been rebuilt are each 5,742 square feet. A majority of the rest stops along Interstate 90 will be that size or smaller.

But Hoare and the Thruway Authority think that the size of the rest stops won't be an issue once all of the service areas are reconstructed and open to the public.

"The three that are up on line now that opened first are busier now. They are busier now because there are other rest areas down," Hoare said.

There were a couple of lighter moments during the hearing. Assemblywoman Jo Anne Simon concluded her round of questions with a request that the Thruway Authority "put Shake Shack in the (rest stops) I use most often." State Sen. John Liu asked Hoare if Burger King will replace McDonald's locations along the Thruway. McDonald's operated some of the Thruway rest stops until the end of 2022. Other restaurants, such as Burger King, Chick-fil-A and Shake Shack, will fill the void.

When Hoare confirmed that McDonald's will no longer be part of the restaurant lineup, Liu responded, "Thank you!"

An earlier question allowed Hoare to tout the benefits of the new rest stops, even as most of them are either under construction or part of the second phase of the project. State Sen. Leroy Comrie sought information about whether the reconstructed service areas will have the same amenities. Hoare highlighted the new food options and other amenities, such as lounges and showers for truckers.

"They are going to be better," he said.