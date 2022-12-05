NY Thruway officials: Toll increase needed to address aging highway, bridges

With infrastructure needs expected to outpace revenues within the next few years, the Thruway Authority took the first step toward a toll increase on Monday.

The authority's board voted to advance a proposal that would increase Thruway tolls by 5% for E-ZPass holders and increase the differential for non-E-ZPass users and tolls by mail customers to 75%, up from 15 and 30%, respectively. The toll hikes, if approved, would begin in 2024. There would be a second 5% increase for E-ZPass users in 2027.

At the board meeting on Monday, Thruway officials projected that the authority would need an additional $117 million in revenue by 2026. The toll increase would help fund capital projects identified in a needs assessment last year. According to that report, there are $470 million worth of projects that are not supported by the authority's capital program.

The areas of need include three-quarters of the Thruway's 815 bridges that are more than 60 years old. The authority plans on replacing at least 85 of these bridges in the next 10 years, with the estimated costs totaling $800 million. With more bridges in need of replacement in the subsequent decade, Thruway officials say the costs will rise as high as $7 billion.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll reminded the public that the agency does not receive federal, state or local tax dollars.

"We have not seen a systemwide toll increase since 2010, and now is the time to move ahead with this financial plan so that we can meet our growing capital investment needs while continuing to provide our customers with the safe and reliable highway they've come to expect," Driscoll said.

There is already criticism of the proposed toll hike. Elected officials have submitted letters opposing the Thruway's plans and others, including Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt, have spoken out against the increase. Ortt, a Niagara County Republican, urged Gov. Kathy Hochul to intervene and stop what he called a "new tax on driving."

But the Thruway's brass argues that even with the toll increases, the cost to travel on the highway will remain low compared to toll roads in other states. For E-ZPass users, the toll rate per mile would rise from 4.5 cents to 4.9 cents after the second 5% hike in 2027.

As an example, an E-ZPass user traveling from Geneva (exit 42) to Rochester (exit 45) on Interstate 90 would pay $1.18 in tolls, up from the current rate of $1.07.

The next step in the process for the Thruway Authority is a series of public hearings that will be held in 2023. After the public hearings, the authority will make a final decision on the toll increase proposal.