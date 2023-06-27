A new agreement will allow the Canal Society of New York State to continue operating the Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park for at least the next few years.

The New York State Thruway Authority's board of directors approved the multi-year agreement on Tuesday. The contract, which covers staffing the park's visitor center, on-site tours and staff uniforms, will run from Aug. 14, 2023, through Dec. 31, 2026, with an option for a one-year renewal.

According to the agreement, the Canal Society will be paid a maximum of $700,204 to operate the park. James Konstalid, director of maintenance and operations for the Thruway Authority, believes the total payment could be closer to $555,538.

"We're trying to work through the details," he said.

The Port Byron Old Erie Canal Heritage Park opened in 2016 and is owned by the Thruway Authority. The park is located at the site of Lock 52 in Port Byron. The lock was part of the original canal before the route was changed.

The Canal Society has played a role in the park's operations since its inception. The current agreement that allows the group to operate the park is scheduled to expire on Aug. 14.

The Thruway Authority did not launch a competitive bidding process for potential operators. The board of directors cited the agency's purchasing policy that says it may waive a competitive procurement process if it is "impractical or not in the authority's best interest to seek competition due to the specialized nature of the goods or services required, or there is a historical relationship, the continuation of which is in the best interest of the authority."

A request for proposals was issued in 2017 and the Canal Society was the only respondent.

"The Canal Society is the only suitable vendor to operate the Heritage Park for the authority," Konstalid said. "The authority is unaware of another entity that can provide the level of subject matter expertise and provide the services currently provided by the Canal Society."