NY Thruway proposes toll hike beginning in 2024

The New York State Thruway Authority is proposing a systemwide toll increase that would take effect in 2024.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew Driscoll is asking the authority's board of directors to initiate the process for implementing a toll increase. The proposal will be considered at the board's regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 5.

For New York E-ZPass users, there would be a 5% increase in 2024 and another 5% hike in 2027. Out-of-state E-ZPass users and tolls by mail rates would be set at a 75% differential, meaning 75% higher than the tolls for New York E-ZPass holders.

Under the current toll schedule, out-of-state E-ZPass users are subject to a 15% differential and those who opt for tolls by mail have a 30% differential.

In a memo to the board, Driscoll wrote that the authority's 2023 budget projects "additional revenue needs above the levels generated by the existing toll rates beginning in 2024." Additional revenues, he wrote, "will be necessary to allow the Thruway Authority to responsibly meet future capital needs, fund outstanding debt and continue to provide reliable service to its patrons."

The vote on Monday would be the first step in a process with public hearings, a public comment period and a final vote on the proposed toll increase within the next year, according to the Thruway Authority.

"Here are the facts behind the proposal: Tolls remain frozen through 2023 and if passed, we will maintain some of the lowest toll rates in the nation," a Thruway Authority spokesperson told The Citizen. "As a tolling authority, we receive no state, federal or local tax dollars to support our operations and when effective, we will not have had a system wide toll increase for NY E-ZPass customers in 14 years."

They added, "This is a responsible financial plan to ensure the authority will meet its growing capital and infrastructure needs for a system that is approaching 70 years in age."

While tolls will increase for New York E-ZPass customers, they would pay much lower rates than out-of-state travelers with E-ZPass tags or those paying by mail. The Thruway Authority says New York E-ZPass users are the most frequent users of the Thruway, which includes Interstate 90 and I-87. The differential — the higher toll rates paid by non-New York E-ZPass and tolls by mail customers — is used to cover additional processing costs.

The Thruway Authority asserts that the proposed differential would be similar to other states with cashless tolling. The differential on the Massachusetts Turnpike is 87%, while Pennsylvania has a 98% differential for tolls by mail customers.

Even with the proposed hike, the Thruway Authority says it would have lowest toll rates (five cents per mile) for base passenger vehicles compared to other states, such as Ohio (six cents per mile), New Jersey (11 cents per mile) and Pennsylvania (14 cents per mile).

There is already opposition to the plan. Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt accused Gov. Kathy Hochul of "throwing struggling New Yorkers under the bus."

"This year-end surprise is cowardly and just plain wrong," he said. "I am calling on the governor to immediately shelve this new tax on driving, and reject any more toll hikes on already struggling New York families."