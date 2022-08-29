NY Thruway reopens first rebuilt rest stop as part of $450M project

After more than a year since 10 Thruway service areas were closed as part of a $450 million reconstruction project, the first rest stop has reopened to the public.

The Indian Castle Service Area along Interstate 90 eastbound in Herkimer County opened on Friday. The rest stop, located between exits 29 (Canajoharie) and 29A (Little Falls), features Popeyes, Starbucks, an Applegreen Market Store and Taste NY beverages and food.

The service area's amenities include outdoor seating, spaces for farm markets and food trucks, a dog walking area and a private nursing area. The stop will have two level 3 fast electric vehicle chargers at a later date.

Indian Castle is one of three service areas that will reopen in the third quarter. Chittenango and Junius Ponds will open in September.

The $450 million project is being led by Empire State Thruway Partners, an entity led by Ireland-based Applegreen, a company that operates service areas in the U.S., United Kingdom and Ireland. Empire State Thruway Partners was awarded a 33-year contract that includes the reconstruction of 23 of the highway's 27 service areas. Four other rest stops will be upgraded.

The project is paid for with private funds, not Thruway toll revenue. Empire State Thruway Partners will rent the service areas by paying the Thruway Authority 0.84% of the gross sales at the facilities.

The timeline for the project has changed due to delays caused by supply chain issues and other factors. The first service areas, including Indian Castle, were scheduled to open in the spring. But the projected reopening dates were pushed back to the third quarter.

With Indian Castle now open, the Thruway Authority announced that the Oneida Service Area is now closed for reconstruction. Fuel services will remain open at the site.