Thruway Authority officials told skeptical lawmakers on Monday that a toll increase is needed to avoid a massive budget shortfall within the next decade.

Frank Hoare, the interim executive director of the Thruway Authority, and Matthew Howard, the authority's chief financial officer, testified at the transportation budget hearing that without a toll increase, projections show the agency will face a $4 million budget gap beginning in 2024. The deficit will rise to $250 million by 2031 if tolls remain unchanged.

The Thruway Authority has proposed a 5% increase for New York E-ZPass users beginning in 2024 and another 5% hike in 2017. Out-of-state E-ZPass users and tolls-by-mail customers would pay a differential — a 75% higher rate than in-state E-ZPass holders. Public hearings will be held before the authority's board votes on the toll increase later this year. Hoare said the hearings will begin in mid-to-late spring.

About three-quarters of Thruway users are New Yorkers with E-ZPass accounts. The remaining customers are either out-of-state E-ZPass holders or use the tolls-by-mail system.

State legislators are concerned about how a toll increase will affect cash-strapped New Yorkers. But the Thruway Authority is not immune from current economic conditions.

Within the last two years, Hoare said equipment and vehicle costs increased by 40%. When the Thruway Authority bought structural steel for projects in 2010, it was $1.31 per pound. It is now $4.08 per pound, a 212% increase. There are significantly higher costs for other supplies, such as asphalt and gravel, and personnel.

"There is never a good time to raise prices. I know that," Hoare said. "But if you look at prices and you look at expenses and what the needs were in 2010 versus now, it's gone up. If we want to maintain a safe and reliable system... we are going to need to continue to invest in that."

Howard compared New York's proposed tolls to other states. The tolls to drive on the Pennsylvania turnpike cost 14.5 cents per mile, while it is 8.6 cents per mile in Indiana. In New York, the rate would increase from its current level, 4.5 cents per mile, to 4.9 cents per mile once the increase is fully phased in.

As an example, Howard calculated what the toll would be to drive from Buffalo to Albany on the Thruway. The current toll is $12 and would increase by 91 cents if the authority adopts the new rates. The toll to drive the same distance on the Pennsylvania turnpike would cost $39, he said.

Legislators questioned why the Thruway Authority did not pursue other potential revenue sources before seeking a toll hike. The agency has repeatedly said it does not receive federal and state funding. The federal infrastructure law that was signed in 2021 included billions for New York but Hoare said the funding went to support the state Department of Transportation's capital plan.

"We were not included in that," he said, adding that the authority has applied for grants through other federal programs.

State Sen. George Borrello, a Southern Tier Republican, inquired about the Thruway's shift to cashless tolling and why that did not achieve the savings necessary to avoid a large budget gap. Hoare explained that cashless tolling "was not meant to save money." Instead, the transition was intended to boost safety and customer convenience, he said.

Some legislators referred to state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's analysis of the Thruway Authority's finances and his statement that a toll hike "should be the last option."

But Hoare believes that the Thruway Authority needs to raise tolls to boost revenue. The agency has previously mentioned its capital needs, including the reconstruction of aging bridges that will cost $800 million.

"We are at a point where we cannot continue to push the can down the road," he said.