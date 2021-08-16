NY Thruway to hold information session for Onondaga County bridge project

The state Thruway Authority will hold a public information session on the replacement of the Canton Street bridge that passes over Interstate 90 in the town of Warners, Onondaga County.

The meeting is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Warners Fire Department, 6444 Newport Road. Parking is available at the fire hall.

Thruway Authority representatives will be available to answer questions. Information boards and renderings of the project will be on display.

The new bridge, according to the Thruway Authority, will have increased clearance, wider travel lanes and shoulders. The approach on both sides of the bridge will be reconstructed.

The project will replace the existing bridge, which was built in 1954 and is original to the Thruway system. Approximately 2,000 vehicles per day use the bridge.

The Thruway Authority's initial plan was to tear down the bridge but not replace it. That caused a stir among state and local elected representatives who thought the bridge should be rebuilt.

Ultimately, the Thruway Authority changed its plans and decided to reconstruct the bridge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0