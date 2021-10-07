NY Thruway to use speeding cameras in work zones

The New York State Thruway is one step closer to launching a pilot program designed to crack down on speeding in work zones and make the areas safer for workers.
The Thruway Authority held a two-hour public hearing on Wednesday to discuss the program. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation on Sept. 6 that allows for cameras to be used to enforce speed limits in work zones.
Matthew Driscoll, executive director of the Thruway Authority, said the pilot program would include up to 10 locations in work zones along the Thruway. Employees will be trained on how to use the cameras.
"Images from work zone speed cameras will be exclusively used for speed violations only," Driscoll said. The program will last five years.
Driscoll and others hope that it will have a similar effect as a speed camera program in Maryland. Before Maryland adopted speed monitoring devices in work zones, seven out of every 100 drivers were exceeding the limit by at least 12 mph. A decade later, the rate is down to 1% of drivers.
The purpose of the speeding cameras isn't just to crack down on fast drivers. It's also to make work zones safer for workers.
Michael Osborne, president of CSEA Local 058, which represents Thruway employees, said 57 union members have been killed in work zones since 1983.
"This number is unacceptable and way too high," Osborne said. "We need to do everything we can to protect our work zones and protect our workers in those zones."
Several speakers during the public hearing said they hope the speed monitoring devices will change driver behavior in work zones. Osborne, who said he's worked in many work zones during his career with the Thruway, has witnessed vehicles operating at speeds over 100 mph in 55 mph work zones. He has also seen accidents occur and employees injured in work zones.
Sarah Patrie, vice president of transportation services for Associated General Contractors New York State, believes the use of the cameras will be a step toward safer work zones. Work zone intrusions, she said, are "almost exclusively because someone is speeding and not paying attention."
If someone fails to obey the speed limit in a work zone, Patrie said they should be penalized with a fine.
The Thruway Authority's board of directors will have the final say on the pilot program. By law, drivers who are caught speeding by work zone cameras can be fined $50 for a first offense, $75 for a second offense within an 18-month period and $100 for a third offense.
