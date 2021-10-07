NY Thruway to use speeding cameras in work zones

"This number is unacceptable and way too high," Osborne said. "We need to do everything we can to protect our work zones and protect our workers in those zones."

Several speakers during the public hearing said they hope the speed monitoring devices will change driver behavior in work zones. Osborne, who said he's worked in many work zones during his career with the Thruway, has witnessed vehicles operating at speeds over 100 mph in 55 mph work zones. He has also seen accidents occur and employees injured in work zones.

Sarah Patrie, vice president of transportation services for Associated General Contractors New York State, believes the use of the cameras will be a step toward safer work zones. Work zone intrusions, she said, are "almost exclusively because someone is speeding and not paying attention."

If someone fails to obey the speed limit in a work zone, Patrie said they should be penalized with a fine.

The Thruway Authority's board of directors will have the final say on the pilot program. By law, drivers who are caught speeding by work zone cameras can be fined $50 for a first offense, $75 for a second offense within an 18-month period and $100 for a third offense.

