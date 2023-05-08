A public hearing on the New York State Thruway Authority's proposed toll increase will be held in the Syracuse area Tuesday.

The in-person hearing is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. at the New York State Fairgrounds' Bistro Room. Attendees are advised to enter at gate 2 and follow signs for the Art & Home Center.

To speak at the public hearing, attendees must sign up when they arrive. Each speaker will have five minutes.

The hearing will focus on the Thruway Authority's plan to increase tolls beginning in 2024. For E-ZPass users, tolls would rise by 5% next year and another 5% in 2027. Tolls for out-of-state E-ZPass users and those who opt for tolls by mail would be 75% higher than the in-state E-ZPass rate.

Under the current toll structure, the differential is 15% for out-of-state E-ZPass holders and 30% for tolls by mail.

The Thruway Authority has said the increase is needed due to its capital needs, including several aging bridges that will need to be replaced over the next 10 years.

The central New York hearing is the second of four in-person meetings that will be held across the state. Other hearings will be held May 16 in Rockland County and May 22 in Albany County.

A virtual public hearing is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June. 5. The event will be streamed on the Thruway Authority's website, thruway.ny.gov.