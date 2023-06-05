A few attendees at the final New York State Thruway Authority hearing on a proposed toll hike noticed state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's audit that found more than $276 million in unpaid tolls, including $119 million charged to out-of-state drivers.

The finding was mentioned by critics of the toll hike during Monday's virtual hearing, the final of five hearings the Thruway Authority held on the toll increase proposal.

Virginia Madore, of Troy, questioned why there would be an increase for tolls by mail users when there are people who owe tolls, especially out-of-state users.

"We're paying for the people who are not paying their bill," she said.

The proposed increase would raise tolls for E-ZPass users by 5% in 2024 and another 5% in 2027. Out-of-state E-ZPass users would be subject to a higher differential. Right now, these motorists pay 15% more than in-state E-ZPass holders. Under the toll hike plan, they would pay 75% more than New York E-ZPass users.

Tolls by mail users would also have a higher differential — 75%, up from 35%. This means non-E-ZPass holders in New York will pay 75% more in tolls than E-ZPass users.

One speaker, who identified herself as Maria T., told Thruway officials she thinks the increase for tolls by mail users is "unlawful." In a reference to the audit that found more than $276 million in unpaid tolls, she added that she is "not interested in subsidizing another state."

While out-of-state drivers owe more than 40% of the unpaid tolls, most of the uncollected funds are owed by New Yorkers.

When the Thruway Authority announced the proposed toll hike in December, it said that the additional revenue was necessary to "meet future capital needs, fund outstanding debt and continue to provide reliable service to its patrons." One of the agency's capital needs is the aging bridges along the 570-mile superhighway, many of which were built in the 1950s when the Thruway opened.

With the conclusion of the public hearings on the toll hike plan, the Thruway Authority will review the feedback before holding a final vote later this year. Frank Hoare, the Thruway Authority's interim executive director, said Monday that the agency has received more than 180 comments on toll proposal.