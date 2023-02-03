Before raising tolls next year, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli thinks the Thruway Authority should explore other options for boosting revenue.

DiNapoli on Friday released a review of the authority's finances and expressed concerns with the plan to increase tolls beginning in 2024. The Thruway wants to increase tolls by 5% for in-state E-ZPass users, with another 5% increase planned for 2027. Out-of-state E-ZPass holders and tolls by mail users would pay a 75% higher rate than New Yorkers with E-ZPass accounts.

The Thruway Authority announced the proposed toll hike in December and explained that the additional revenue is needed, in part, to fund infrastructure projects. Matthew Driscoll, the former Thruway Authority executive director, wrote that the toll increases are necessary to "allow the Thruway Authority to responsibly meet future capital needs, fund outstanding debt and continue to provide reliable service to its patrons."

With the toll increases, the Thruway Authority's revenue is expected to increase by $1.9 billion through 2031.

But DiNapoli believes the Thruway Authority should take other actions before raising tolls, including fixing problems with cashless tolling and examine whether there are expenses that are no longer needed. He also urged Thruway officials to look for non-toll revenue sources, such as federal funding, and to provide more information about the agency's capital plan.

"The Thruway Authority's toll increase proposal comes at a time of extraordinary challenges for New Yorkers who are faced with rising costs for everything from food to shelter to gas," DiNapoli said. "The Thruway should be more transparent with the public and disclose critical information, and identify and put in place all possible cost-savings and alternative revenue actions to minimize costs to drivers."

He added, "Raising tolls should be the last option, and the Thruway has more work to do."

In its response to DiNapoli's analysis of the toll hike proposal, the Thruway Authority said it has made billing improvements to its cashless tolling system and established the Office of the Toll Payer Advocate, which has helped more than 4,900 customers with toll issues. While the Thruway does not receive federal support and 90% of the authority's revenue comes from tolls, it has applied for federal grants.

Regarding the disclosure of its capital needs, the Thruway Authority said it conducted a needs assessment in 2021 that found $470 million in projects not supported by its existing capital program. One example is the Thruway's aging bridges. The average age of the Thruway's 815 bridges is 55 years old, according to the authority, and three-quarters of the bridges were built more than 60 years ago. There are 85 bridges that need to be replaced in the next 10 years. Replacing those bridges will cost $800 million.

The Thruway Authority said it was never contacted by the comptroller's office before the report was released on Friday.

"Our toll revenue continues to go directly toward making the Thruway one of the safest highways in the nation," said Jennifer Givner, a Thruway Authority spokesperson. "The toll adjustment proposal announced in December would be the first in 14 years for NY E-ZPass customers outside of the Mario Cuomo Bridge and toll rates on the Thruway will continue to be some of the lowest in the nation.

"We believe this modest proposal will begin to raise additional revenue to support the long-term financial needs of New York's main transportation corridor and engine for economic activity. We would be happy to discuss this with the Office of the state Comptroller at any time."

While the Thruway Authority is pursuing toll increases, the hikes have not been finalized. When the authority's board voted in December, it began the process to raise toll prices. There will be public hearings and a comment period, then the board will schedule a final vote on the proposal sometime this year.