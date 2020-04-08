NY to allow all voters to cast absentee ballots for June 23 elections

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

New York voters won't be forced to cast their ballots in person for the June 23 elections.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will sign an executive order to give voters the option of casting an absentee ballot.

The action appears to be a response to images and video showing voters standing outside polling places in Wisconsin on Tuesday. There were long lines outside some polling places. Several voters donned masks at they waited to cast their votes.

Cuomo reacted to the visuals during his COVID-19 briefing. He called the long lines "totally nonsensical."

"God bless them for having such diligence for their civic duty that they would go stand on a line to vote," he said. "But people shouldn't have to make that choice."

The option to cast an absentee ballot will be provided through the temporary illness provision, according to Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa. She said the risk of contracting COVID-19 would be considered a valid reason to receive an absentee ballot.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York moved its presidential primary and five special elections to June 23 — the same day as the state's congressional, state and local primary elections.