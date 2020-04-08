NY to allow all voters to cast absentee ballots for June 23 elections

New York voters won't be forced to cast their ballots in person for the June 23 elections.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he will sign an executive order to give voters the option of casting an absentee ballot.
The action appears to be a response to images and video showing voters standing outside polling places in Wisconsin on Tuesday. There were long lines outside some polling places. Several voters donned masks at they waited to cast their votes.
Cuomo reacted to the visuals during his COVID-19 briefing. He called the long lines "totally nonsensical."
"God bless them for having such diligence for their civic duty that they would go stand on a line to vote," he said. "But people shouldn't have to make that choice."
The option to cast an absentee ballot will be provided through the temporary illness provision, according to Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa. She said the risk of contracting COVID-19 would be considered a valid reason to receive an absentee ballot.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, New York moved its presidential primary and five special elections to June 23 — the same day as the state's congressional, state and local primary elections.
In central New York, there are several races on the ballot. In addition to the Democratic presidential primary, there will be at least two primary elections — the Democratic primary in the 24th Congressional District and the Republican primary in the 126th Assembly District. There's also a special election to fill the vacant 50th state Senate District seat.
For now, there is no mandate from the state to close polling places. DeRosa said they will take a "wait-and-see" approach as the election nears to decide whether polling locations will remain open.
One concern is the health of poll workers, who tend to be older and part of groups most vulnerable to serious illness if they contract COVID-19.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.