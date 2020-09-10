NY to begin $300 lost wages payments for unemployed workers next week

An estimated 2.4 million New Yorkers will be eligible for the $300 weekly benefits, which are retroactive to the weeks ending Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16. FEMA has released funding to allow the state to pay out the first three weeks of benefits through the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

Most of the eligible unemployed New Yorkers — about 2 million people — have qualified for the program because they have stated their unemployment is due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They won't need to take any action to receive the $300 weekly payments and will begin to receive the benefits next week.

An email and text message will be sent to these individuals notifying them that they have pre-qualified for lost wages assistance.

Other New Yorkers will need to certify that their unemployment is because of the COVID-19 pandemic to receive the $300 payments. This includes approximately 435,000 people who can certify online or by phone beginning Friday, Sept. 11. An email will be sent to certify online or claimants can call (833) 491-0632 and use an automated phone system to submit their additional certification.

If the certification is completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, the $300 payments will begin next week.