NY to begin closing mass COVID-19 vaccination sites

A handful of New York's 27 mass COVID-19 vaccination sites will close next week as the state shifts its focus to areas with low vaccination rates.

Beginning Monday, the mass vaccination sites at Corning Community College, SUNY Oneonta, SUNY Potsdam and York College in Queens will close. It's part of a "downscaling" by the state, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. More sites will close based on demand.

One reason for the shutdown of some clinics is the statewide vaccination rate reached the 70% milestone. Cuomo announced this week that many COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted after hitting that target.

As of Friday, the state Department of Health reported that 70.6% of adults age 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in New York. Nearly 63% of adults are fully vaccinated.

New York opened the mass vaccination sites to serve eligible populations, such as essential workers and older residents. Now that anyone age 12 and older are eligible for the vaccine, the clinics have administered shots to a larger group. The sites offer the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only vaccine approved for children ages 12-17.