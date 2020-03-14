NY to end petitioning process, lower signature threshold for candidates as COVID-19 spreads

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday took action to reduce the length of the petitioning period and lower the signature threshold for candidates seeking to qualify for the ballot this year.

Cuomo signed an executive order that will reduce the minimum number of petition signatures required to 30% of the threshold. The petition period will end at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 — two weeks earlier than planned.

For congressional candidates, the minimum number of signatures required to qualify for the ballot is now 375, down from 1,250. The threshold for state Senate candidates is reduced from 1,000 to 300, and state Assembly candidates must collect 150 valid signatures instead of 500.

Before issuing the order, Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters that the petitioning process needed to end.

"We don't want people circulating political petitions now going door to door," he said.

The petitioning process began in late February and was scheduled to end in early April. But many campaigns expressed concerns about having volunteers circulating petitions as the novel coronavirus, a respiratory illness, spreads in New York.