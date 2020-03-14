NY to end petitioning process, lower signature threshold for candidates as COVID-19 spreads

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Saturday took action to reduce the length of the petitioning period and lower the signature threshold for candidates seeking to qualify for the ballot this year.
Cuomo signed an executive order that will reduce the minimum number of petition signatures required to 30% of the threshold. The petition period will end at 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 — two weeks earlier than planned.
For congressional candidates, the minimum number of signatures required to qualify for the ballot is now 375, down from 1,250. The threshold for state Senate candidates is reduced from 1,000 to 300, and state Assembly candidates must collect 150 valid signatures instead of 500.
Before issuing the order, Cuomo said on a conference call with reporters that the petitioning process needed to end.
"We don't want people circulating political petitions now going door to door," he said.
The petitioning process began in late February and was scheduled to end in early April. But many campaigns expressed concerns about having volunteers circulating petitions as the novel coronavirus, a respiratory illness, spreads in New York.
Dana Balter, a Syracuse-area Democratic congressional candidate, sent a letter to Cuomo urging him to reduce the number of signatures required to qualify for the ballot. And before he dropped out of the race, Roger Misso — another central New York congressional candidate — asked the governor to lower the petition signature threshold.
Cuomo announced Saturday that there are at least 524 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York. New York also reported its first coronavirus-related death. An 82-year-old Brooklyn woman, who had an underlying illness, contracted the virus and died Friday.
The governor's executive order also addresses absentee voting for the March 24 Queens borough president special election. Anyone will be allowed to secure an absentee ballot to cast a ballot in that election. The new deadline to register to vote by absentee ballot is Monday, March 23. Absentee votes must be postmarked or delivered in person by Election Day, March 24.
"Public health experts have been clear that one of the most common ways to communicate COVID-19 is through direct person-to-person contact, and we are doing everything in our immediate power to reduce unnecessary interactions," Cuomo said. "This executive order modifies the election process in a way that both protects public health and ensures the democratic process remains healthy and strong regardless of the ongoing pandemic."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.