Six states, including New York, and the District of Columbia will receive $462 million over the next eight years as part of a settlement with Juul, a leading e-cigarette manufacturer.

A multi-state lawsuit was filed accusing Juul of actions that led to the rise of underage e-cigarette use across the country. According to state Attorney General Letitia James, the company violated state law prohibiting deceptive business practices and false advertising. It was also accused of violating the state Public Health Law that prohibits selling tobacco products to underage customers.

"Juul lit a nationwide public health crisis by putting addictive products in the hands of minors and convincing them that it's harmless — today they are paying the price for the harm they caused," James said. "Too many young New Yorkers are struggling to quit vaping and there is no doubt that Juul played a central role in the nationwide vaping epidemic."

Vaping among young people, including high school students, is a problem. Since Juul's inception, James noted that e-cigarette use in New York City high schools increased from 8.1% in 2014 to 23.5% in 2018.

The state Department of Health found that one in five New York high school students vaped in 2020, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reporting that one in seven high school students nationally used e-cigarettes.

Juul's efforts to get young people to become e-cigarette users included outreach to high school students, according to James. She revealed that a Juul representative told students at a New York City high school that the company's vaping products were safer than cigarettes.

The terms of the settlement requires Juul to pay $112.7 million to New York over eight years. The company must not engage in marketing tactics that target young people and will be required to perform compliance checks at 5% of retail stores that sell Juul products in New York for four years.

The other states involved in the lawsuit were California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts and New Mexico.