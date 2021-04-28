NY to lift curfew for bars and restaurants

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that New York will end its curfew for bars and restaurants in the coming weeks.
The state-imposed 12 a.m. curfew will end May 17 for outdoor dining areas and May 31 for indoor dining areas. The announcement was made on the same day the state Senate is voting to repeal a few of Cuomo's COVID-related executive orders, including the requirement that food is ordered with alcoholic beverage purchases.
Critics of the curfew, including lawmakers and restaurant owners, have questioned the science behind the order. It was initially set at 10 p.m., but Cuomo has raised it — first to 11 p.m., then to midnight — over the past two months.
Cuomo also announced restrictions for catered events will be lifted. There was a 1 a.m. curfew for events where attendees had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, but that will end May 17. On May 31, the state will lift its curfew for all catered events.
Catered events, such as wedding receptions, can be held at residences beginning May 3. These events can exceed the state's residential gathering limit — 10 people indoors, 25 people outdoors — if a licensed caterer is hired.
Dancing will be permitted at catered events as long as the participants wear masks and maintain social distancing. Dance zones will no longer be required.
"Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world," Cuomo said. "To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine. It is the weapon that will win the war and we need everyone to take it."
It's possible that the state Legislature could act to end the curfew before May 17. A simple majority in the state Assembly and Senate is needed to repeal any of Cuomo's pandemic-related executive orders.
State Sen. John Mannion, who sponsored the resolution to end the food-with-alcoholic drinks mandate, said Tuesday that the curfew is "arbitrary."
Before the state Legislature opted to repeal a few of Cuomo's order, the governor announced some changes to existing capacity limits. For professional and college sports stadiums and other large-scale outdoor event venues, capacity will increase from 20 to 33% on May 19.
Cuomo announced on Monday that casinos can increase capacity from 25 to 50%. Fitness centers and gyms outside of New York City can operate at 50% capacity, up from 33%. The new limits take effect May 15.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.