NY to lift curfew for bars and restaurants

"Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world," Cuomo said. "To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine. It is the weapon that will win the war and we need everyone to take it."

It's possible that the state Legislature could act to end the curfew before May 17. A simple majority in the state Assembly and Senate is needed to repeal any of Cuomo's pandemic-related executive orders.

State Sen. John Mannion, who sponsored the resolution to end the food-with-alcoholic drinks mandate, said Tuesday that the curfew is "arbitrary."

Before the state Legislature opted to repeal a few of Cuomo's order, the governor announced some changes to existing capacity limits. For professional and college sports stadiums and other large-scale outdoor event venues, capacity will increase from 20 to 33% on May 19.

Cuomo announced on Monday that casinos can increase capacity from 25 to 50%. Fitness centers and gyms outside of New York City can operate at 50% capacity, up from 33%. The new limits take effect May 15.

