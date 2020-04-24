NY to mail absentee ballot applications to every voter for June 23 election

With two months until the June 23 primary elections in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will issue an executive order directing the state Board of Elections to mail absentee ballot applications to every registered voter.
The postage-paid application will give voters the option of casting an absentee ballot instead of going to a polling location to vote in person.
New York doesn't have no-excuse absentee voting, but Cuomo issued an executive order earlier this month that allows voters to use the risk of contracting COVID-19 as a reason to request an absentee ballot.
Polling locations will remain open for the June 23 election. There is a presidential primary scheduled, although it's possible that may be scrapped since there's one candidate — Joe Biden — remaining in the field. There are also congressional and state-level primaries, along with a handful of special elections, across the state.
"There's only two options: Either people go to the polls or people vote by absentee," Cuomo said. "We're saying you have both options."
It was reported by Spectrum News earlier in the week that the state may switch to a vote-by-mail system. That was met by criticism from Republicans who threatened legal action if that was implemented.
Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa said Friday that they reviewed it but didn't believe it was within the governor's powers to "override the constitution and create a mail-in system where one otherwise wouldn't exist."
DeRosa added that it will make it more convenient for people who wish to vote by absentee. By mailing them an application, they won't have to leave their homes or download a ballot from the internet.
Some counties have already made it easier for voters to request absentee ballots. They can complete their absentee ballot application and email it to the local board of elections.
