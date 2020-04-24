NY to mail absentee ballot applications to every voter for June 23 election

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With two months until the June 23 primary elections in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo will issue an executive order directing the state Board of Elections to mail absentee ballot applications to every registered voter.

The postage-paid application will give voters the option of casting an absentee ballot instead of going to a polling location to vote in person.

New York doesn't have no-excuse absentee voting, but Cuomo issued an executive order earlier this month that allows voters to use the risk of contracting COVID-19 as a reason to request an absentee ballot.

Polling locations will remain open for the June 23 election. There is a presidential primary scheduled, although it's possible that may be scrapped since there's one candidate — Joe Biden — remaining in the field. There are also congressional and state-level primaries, along with a handful of special elections, across the state.

"There's only two options: Either people go to the polls or people vote by absentee," Cuomo said. "We're saying you have both options."