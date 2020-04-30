NY to mandate COVID-19 testing for pregnant women, add birthing sites

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pregnant women will be considered a priority population for testing and emergency birthing centers will be established after Gov. Andrew Cuomo accepted recommendations from the state's COVID-19 maternity task force.

The task force, led by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, issued six recommendations. The notable proposals include universal COVID-19 testing for pregnant women and the individuals accompanying them at hospitals or birthing facilities.

Under this plan, the state Department of Health would release guidance that identifies pregnant women as a priority population for testing and advises that they should be tested during their pregnancy and either one week prior to their due date or when they are admitted to a medical facility.

Before the task force's recommendation, pregnant women weren't considered a priority group for testing. But some hospitals in New York opted for COVID-19 screening due to a rising number of pregnant women who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cuomo also accepted guidance to allow for the approval of birthing surge sites that could be used for delivery. The sites could be located at community health centers with the goal of providing an alternative place for pregnant women to go for delivery if there are concerns about COVID-19 at hospitals.