NY to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine overnight at state fair, two other sites

Operating hours

Because of the state's pilot program, three sites — including the New York State Fair — will have overnight hours to offer the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

New York State Fair (Central New York)

• Appointments begin Friday, March 5. The clinic will be open from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Javits Center (Manhattan)

• Appointments begin Friday, March 5. The clinic will be open from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Yankee Stadium (Bronx)

• Appointments begin Thursday, March 4. The clinic, which is for eligible Bronx residents, will be open from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.