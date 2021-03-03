NY to offer Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine overnight at state fair, two other sites

With the introduction of a third COVID-19 vaccine, New York will experiment with a new concept: Overnight hours for its state-run mass vaccination clinics.
The new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered at three state-run sites, including the New York State Fairgrounds, beginning later this week. The clinics at the Jacob K. Javits Center in Manhattan and Yankee Stadium in the Bronx will also have the single-dose vaccination.
But instead of offering the vaccine during the clinics' usual operating hours, there will be new overnight hours at the three sites. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at Yankee Stadium beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday. At the Javits Center, the inoculations will start at 9 p.m. Friday. The state fair's clinic will be open at 10 p.m. Friday.
There will be thousands of appointments available for the three sites. The Yankee Stadium clinic appointments go live at 11 a.m. Wednesday. For the other two sites, including the state fair, appointments go live at 8 a.m. Thursday. Appointments can be scheduled online at https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov or by calling 1-833-697-4829.
The overnight vaccination clinics are part of a pilot program. New York will receive 164,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office. Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was approved by federal regulators over the weekend.
While some of the doses will be distributed to state-run sites, county health departments, federally qualified health centers and pharmacies will also receive allocations.
"The White House has made great progress securing additional Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and New York state will receive a large initial allocation of them to be administered over the next week," Cuomo said. "There will then be a lag in Johnson & Johnson production until it ticks up again roughly two weeks later. This pilot plan will maximize the initial doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and get as many shots in arms as possible."
The advantage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is that it requires one dose. The two other vaccinations manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer require two doses, with the second administered a few weeks after the first.
Another reason for the overnight pilot program is that it will ensure that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is separated from the Pfizer vaccine. The state-run sites have been offering the Pfizer vaccine during normal operating hours.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.