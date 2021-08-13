NY to schools: Cancel football, 'high-risk' sports if COVID-19 transmission is high

The state Education Department is recommending schools cancel "high-risk" sports, such as football, in areas where there is high community transmission of COVID-19.
The recommendation is included in a 21-page health and safety guide distributed to school districts this week. The guide advises schools that high-risk sports should be canceled if COVID-19 transmission is high.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines high transmission as a rate of 100 cases per 100,000 people. Half of New York counties, including Cayuga and Onondaga, have high transmission rates, according to the latest CDC data. Cayuga County has 133.2 cases per 100,000 people.
High-risk sports, according to the state Department of Health, include basketball, competitive cheerleading, football, ice hockey, lacrosse and volleyball.
The state Education Department's recommendations, similar to the CDC's guidance, are not mandates. School districts can choose to follow the recommendations or adopt their own policies.
Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, encouraged schools to review the state Education Department's guide and to consult with local health departments.
"NYSPHSAA will continue working with state officials to ensure student-athletes have a safe and successful academic and athletic school year," Zayas said.
The Cayuga County Health Department sent a letter to superintendents this week with recommendations for the 2021-22 school year. Most of the focus was on masking and other protocols in schools, but the department referred superintendents to the CDC's guidance for higher-risk sports.
Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said her department is encouraging local school districts to follow the CDC's recommendations, which also covers band, chorus and other extracurricular activities.
"We have not provided any additional guidance at this time, aside from what was in the letter and making reference to the (CDC's guidance)," Cuddy said Friday. "We were pleased to see the state Education Department is making the same recommendations. We're going to see what happens over the next few weeks to diminish our numbers here. We're hopeful that people can work hard to do that."
One factor that could allow high-risk sports to be played, regardless of transmission level, is whether the participants are vaccinated. The CDC's recommendation is that football and other sports should not be played unless all student-athletes are fully vaccinated.
Children ages 12-17 are eligible to get the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccination rate among New York children ages 12-15 is 36.3%. Teens age 16 and 17 are included in the 16-25 age group, which has a 52.2% vaccination rate.
In Cayuga County, 36.6% of children ages 12-15 and 42.5% of residents ages 16-25 are fully vaccinated.
"There's no question that being vaccinated offers some health benefits and reduction in the spread of the virus," Cuddy said. "The more that we reduce the spread of this virus, the better it is for everyone."
