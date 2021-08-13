NY to schools: Cancel football, 'high-risk' sports if COVID-19 transmission is high

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"NYSPHSAA will continue working with state officials to ensure student-athletes have a safe and successful academic and athletic school year," Zayas said.

The Cayuga County Health Department sent a letter to superintendents this week with recommendations for the 2021-22 school year. Most of the focus was on masking and other protocols in schools, but the department referred superintendents to the CDC's guidance for higher-risk sports.

Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said her department is encouraging local school districts to follow the CDC's recommendations, which also covers band, chorus and other extracurricular activities.

"We have not provided any additional guidance at this time, aside from what was in the letter and making reference to the (CDC's guidance)," Cuddy said Friday. "We were pleased to see the state Education Department is making the same recommendations. We're going to see what happens over the next few weeks to diminish our numbers here. We're hopeful that people can work hard to do that."