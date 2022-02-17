NY tops $1.7 billion in sports bets, $125M in revenue in January

Among states where sports betting is permitted, New York is king.

In January, bettors placed nearly $1.7 billion in wagers in New York, a new monthly handle record for a state. New Jersey held the previous mark with a $1.3 billion handle in October.

The launch of mobile sportsbooks propelled New York into the top spot. Nearly 99% of the wagers were placed using mobile sportsbooks. Four commercial casinos, which have physical sportsbooks, reported $16.5 million was wagered at their locations last month. But it's the introduction of mobile sports betting that has made New York the top market in the U.S.

Mike Mazzeo, lead analyst for PlayNY.com, a website tracking the state's gaming market, said the launch of mobile sports betting "unleashed a tidal wave of pent-up demand in New York."

"There's never been anything in U.S. sports betting like New York's first month," Mazzeo said.

New York's mobile sports betting debut shattered another record. According to PlayNY.com, the previous high was set by Arizona, which reported $291.2 million in mobile sports wagers in September, the first month online sportsbooks could operate in the state.

The revenue generated from mobile sports betting is significant. The sportsbooks reported $124.1 million in gross gaming revenue. In New York, mobile sportsbooks pay a 51% tax on gross gaming revenues. Based on the revenues in January, sportsbooks paid $63.3 million in taxes.

New York likely received a boost based on the timing of the mobile sports betting's debut in the state. Mobile sportsbooks could commence operations on Jan. 8, shortly before the start of the NFL playoffs and a little more than a month before the Super Bowl.

"You run out of superlatives to describe what happened in New York last month," said Eric Ramsey, an analyst for PlayUSA.com. "There might be some moderation over the next few months as bettors get used to sports betting and the football season closes. But this market is still in its infancy, and the ceiling for New York looks to be even higher than initially thought."

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that mobile sportsbooks handled nearly $2 billion in wagers in the first 30 days of operations, which extended into February. The tax revenue topped $70 million during that span.

