NY unemployment fix: New, streamlined online application coming

New York's unemployment system has crumbled under the weight of an economic collapse that has affected a large number of private-sector workers. But fixes are coming that could make the process of applying for jobless benefits much easier.
Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aide, said Thursday that a new online application will streamline the process for seeking benefits — there will be fewer questions — and end the need for people to call if they left a field blank.
If an applicant leaves a field blank, a state Department of Labor representative will call them within 72 hours.
"They're going to be reaching out directly to people so that people don't have to go through this infuriating process of calling and getting busy signals and thereby collapsing the system," DeRosa said.
The state partnered with Google to create a new online application for unemployment claims. The system will be shut down between 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday. Once it's back online, the new application will be available.
There have been numerous complaints about the state's unemployment claims process since the coronavirus pandemic led to an economic shutdown. Calls overwhelmed the Department of Labor's system and the website crashed due to a high number of applicants.
In the last full week of March, there were 8 million calls to the unemployment benefits hotline. The state usually gets 50,000 unemployment calls a week.
The state increased its workforce to handle the call volume. There are now 1,000 people staffing the unemployment benefits hotline.
DeRosa said there were 350,000 unemployment claims in New York last week. The state has received 810,000 claims dating back to March 9, and 600,000 claims have been successfully processed. There are roughly 200,000 claims in partial status.
"It's a volume issue that we've never experienced," DeRosa said.
Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will extend unemployment benefits for 13 more weeks, from 26 to 39 weeks. He also reminded New Yorkers that $600 weekly payments are available for anyone who files for unemployment.
On Thursday, Cuomo said the state is "doing everything we can" to improve the unemployment system.
"The good news is whenever you sign up, your benefits are going to be retroactive," he said. "You will not have received the check. I get that, and that's causing anxiety. But it's not like you're not going to get the same benefit because you didn't get through on Monday and you didn't get through until Thursday."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
