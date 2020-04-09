NY unemployment fix: New, streamlined online application coming

In the last full week of March, there were 8 million calls to the unemployment benefits hotline. The state usually gets 50,000 unemployment calls a week.

The state increased its workforce to handle the call volume. There are now 1,000 people staffing the unemployment benefits hotline.

DeRosa said there were 350,000 unemployment claims in New York last week. The state has received 810,000 claims dating back to March 9, and 600,000 claims have been successfully processed. There are roughly 200,000 claims in partial status.

"It's a volume issue that we've never experienced," DeRosa said.

Cuomo announced Wednesday that the state will extend unemployment benefits for 13 more weeks, from 26 to 39 weeks. He also reminded New Yorkers that $600 weekly payments are available for anyone who files for unemployment.

On Thursday, Cuomo said the state is "doing everything we can" to improve the unemployment system.

"The good news is whenever you sign up, your benefits are going to be retroactive," he said. "You will not have received the check. I get that, and that's causing anxiety. But it's not like you're not going to get the same benefit because you didn't get through on Monday and you didn't get through until Thursday."

