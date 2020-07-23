NY veterans form group to support Joe Biden for president

"Such improper use of the military distracts us from facing very real challenges abroad where American leadership is crucial but lacking. As a result, our adversaries are emboldened and our country is less safe. We intend to restore American values and elect a moral leader to the White House. That leader is Joe Biden."

In creating a veterans group for Biden, the founders noted the former vice president's connections to New York. Biden earned his law degree at Syracuse University and his late wife, Neilia, was a Skaneateles native.

Biden visited Auburn in 2014 to attend his niece's wedding. He's maintained his central New York family ties and friendships.

Biden will become the Democratic presidential nominee at the party's convention in August. He is challenging Republican President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term.

New York State Veterans and Military Families for Biden will hold a virtual rally in August to build support for Biden in Pennsylvania. The rally will be headlined by Patrick Murphy, an Iraq War veteran, former Army undersecretary and former congressman.

"Serving in uniform, we know what it means to have each other's backs," the group said. "Joe Biden has always had our backs as veterans, and now it's our turn to have his."

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

