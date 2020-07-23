NY veterans form group to support Joe Biden for president

Seven veterans from New York launched a group supporting presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president.
The founding members of New York State Veterans and Military Families for Biden were asked by the Democrat's campaign to establish a group that aims to encourage veterans and their families to support Biden.
The veterans behind the group include two elected officials — Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, both of whom are Army veterans — and Roger Misso, a Syracuse resident and Navy veteran who sought the Democratic nomination in New York's 24th Congressional District.
Malia Du Mont, an Army veteran who held a senior post at the Pentagon, and Aaron Gladd, an Army veteran and former state Senate candidate, are among the founders. Rounding out the list is two Navy veterans, Andrea Goldstein and Won Palisoul.
According to a news release, the group will lead veterans in supporting Biden in Pennsylvania, a key battleground state in the general election. They will also organize pro-Biden social media and virtual events.
"We have watched with dismay and concern as the current administration attempts to use the U.S. military in increasingly political ways, including against U.S. citizens peaceably demonstrating on American soil," the group said in a statement. "We join many fellow veterans across the country, including several former chairs of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in condemning this distortion of the constitutionally defined relationship between the military and its civilian leadership.
"Such improper use of the military distracts us from facing very real challenges abroad where American leadership is crucial but lacking. As a result, our adversaries are emboldened and our country is less safe. We intend to restore American values and elect a moral leader to the White House. That leader is Joe Biden."
In creating a veterans group for Biden, the founders noted the former vice president's connections to New York. Biden earned his law degree at Syracuse University and his late wife, Neilia, was a Skaneateles native.
Biden visited Auburn in 2014 to attend his niece's wedding. He's maintained his central New York family ties and friendships.
Biden will become the Democratic presidential nominee at the party's convention in August. He is challenging Republican President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term.
New York State Veterans and Military Families for Biden will hold a virtual rally in August to build support for Biden in Pennsylvania. The rally will be headlined by Patrick Murphy, an Iraq War veteran, former Army undersecretary and former congressman.
"Serving in uniform, we know what it means to have each other's backs," the group said. "Joe Biden has always had our backs as veterans, and now it's our turn to have his."
