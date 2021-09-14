NY voters support mask, COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Most New Yorkers support mask and COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to a new poll released on Tuesday.

The Siena Research Institute found 69% of voters support requiring school employees, including teachers, to be vaccinated. Two-thirds of voters said they support businesses, such as gyms and restaurants, mandating customers to show proof of vaccination. There is a similar level of support (65%) for employers requiring employees to be vaccinated.

In New York, school employees must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing unless they present proof of vaccination. President Joe Biden has issued a nationwide directive requiring employees at businesses with 100 or more workers to be vaccinated or get tested weekly.

Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg noted that more than three-quarters of Democrats and a majority of independent voters support the vaccine mandates.

"Although a majority of Republicans support two of the mandates, they are divided on employers mandating their employees (to get vaccinated)," Greenberg added.

At least 70% of New York City voters support vaccine mandates. In upstate New York, 65% of voters support vaccine mandates for school employees, while 57% endorse the idea of employers requiring employees to be vaccinated.