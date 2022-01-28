NY wage board backs 40-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers

A three-member wage board has recommended lowering the overtime threshold for New York farmworkers from 60 to 40 hours over a 10-year period.

The board adopted three resolutions on Friday, one of which endorses lowering the overtime threshold to 40 hours. The two other resolutions dealt with how that policy would be implemented.

The reduction would be phased in over a decade, with decreases of four hours every two years. Beginning in January 2024, farmworkers would receive overtime pay if they work more than 56 hours a week. In January 2026, the threshold would be lowered to 52 hours, followed by 48 in January 2028 and 44 in 2030. The phase-in of the new overtime rules would be completed in January 2032 when the threshold is lowered to 40 hours.

The recommendations will be forwarded to state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon, who will decide whether to adopt the plan.

Proponents of a 40-hour overtime threshold for farmworkers argued that it was consistent with what the standard is for laborers in other industries. However, farmers warned the wage board that granting overtime pay after 40 hours of work would harm their operations. Some said they would either shutter their farms or move out of state.

The Workers' Center of Central New York, which advocated for farmworkers to get overtime after 40 hours of work, declared victory on Friday.

"Thanks to the participation of all of you, today we won the overtime campaign for agricultural workers," the group wrote on its Facebook page. "They're finally going to have equal pay, although it's going to be implemented over 10 years. But the road is clear and there's no turning back."

The decision disappointed the Grow NY Farms coalition. The group noted that New York Farm Bureau President David Fisher, one of the wage board members, voted against the resolutions.

But Fisher's opposition wasn't enough to overcome the support of two other members, former New York State AFL-CIO President Denis Hughes and Buffalo Urban League President Brenda McDuffie, for lowering the overtime standard.

Grow NY Farms believes that the change would adversely impact agricultural production in New York.

"We have already seen farmworkers leave the state for more hours of work and production shift to less labor-intensive crops since the farm labor legislation was enacted in January 2020," the coalition said. "Further collapse of New York agriculture is on the hands of those who spread falsehoods and look to destroy the livelihoods of farmworkers they say they represent."

The creation of the wage board was included in the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, which took effect in 2020. The law grants farmworkers the right to collective bargaining and a day of rest. It established the 60-hour overtime threshold, but the wage board was tasked with examining whether it should be lowered to 40 hours.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.